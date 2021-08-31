Keyword private business – who comes after Merkel’s husband?

Berlin (dpa) – The chancellor’s wives were once called Loki Schmidt, Hannelore Kohl or Doris Schröder-Köpf. Many know these names. It’s a little different with Joachim Sauer, Angela Merkel’s husband.

The Berlin chemistry professor rarely appeared in public with the Chancellor. Home stories? Unthinkable. After 16 years, Merkel / Sauer will be followed by a new team, depending on the progress of the parliamentary elections on September 26. Whether Armin Laschet, Olaf Scholz or Annalena Baerbock: All three are married. But this is where the parallels in privacy almost end. An overview:

Susanne Laschet

Anyone who sees Susanne Laschet (59) in last year’s WDR “Kölner Treff” speech will be amazed: she talks far from the liver, typically Rhenish. Topic: How is it when the man is suddenly in the home office because of Corona. Susanne Laschet tells how the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia is sitting at home: two cell phones are glued to his ear, the laptop is open, a kind of videoconference is in progress. “I admit that sometimes I do not really know where to leave,” says the wife.

She met her husband at the age of seven. “But I had nothing to do with him then.” When he beat her when she was a child, she complained to her mother that she had met the most disgusting boy of her life. Acquaintance with the church choir became her husband. The couple married in 1985 and have three adult children. The best known is the son of fashion-conscious influencer Johannes (“Joe”), who looks like Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.

When it comes to her husband, Susanne Laschet looks very pragmatic on the talk show: he had beautiful eyes, she found him very nice. “We’ve both always looked right and left, it’s not like that. We couldn’t find anything better, the two of us, that’s how it is. “Laugh in the group. The bookseller looks solid and down to earth. She is committed to helping the homeless and terminally ill. She wants to keep her job. She is not attracted to Berlin.

What if the new chancellor was Armin Laschet? Government circles in Düsseldorf, it is said: “Susanne Laschet has been working as a bookseller for many years, as we know, and she intends to continue to do so in the future. She has supported her husband at all stages of his political career, this also applies to the tasks that await her after an electoral victory. As both have stated publicly on several occasions, Aachen will continue to be the center of family life. “

Britta Ernst

SPD candidate Olaf Scholz (63) is dismayed when asked if his wife Britta Ernst (60) will continue to work in the event of an electoral victory. Born in Hamburg, she has been Minister of Education of the SPD in Brandenburg since 2017, previously holding the post in Schleswig-Holstein. His wife is a great politician – which is why he was outraged over whether she would continue working if he became chancellor, Scholz says in the “Brigitte Live” interview series.

When he talks about her, the Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Finance has the feeling: “I think I would be a completely different person if I were not married to Britta Ernst.” It was also his wife who at one point kindly urged him to lose weight and therefore to go jogging. On his home page, he writes that his wife means “everything” to him. In the “Spiegel” he says: “The most important thing in life is love. The couple have been married since 1998 and live in Potsdam, they have no children. She’s an early riser, he sleeps late when he can. Both like to ride a bike.

Britta Ernst does not want to comment on Scholz and the case of an electoral victory. What we know: When Scholz became Hamburg’s first mayor in 2011, she withdrew from state politics there, which apparently was not easy for her. “In no area is it fair that the changes of one partner are accompanied by the renunciation of the other,” she wrote at the time. For them, however, part of the exchange in a partnership is that the political tasks do not overlap too much.

Ernst is considered reserved, pragmatic and calm in northern Germany. As Minister, she is currently President of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs. She chose the motto: “Teach and learn and teach well in the age of digital transformation”. It looks like little material for the colored leaves.

Daniel Holefleisch

Daniel Holefleisch (48), born in Trier, could become Germany’s second first husband if Annalena Baerbock (40) becomes chancellor. Baerbock announced in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag” that her husband would then take full care of the two daughters. “The Chancellery’s responsibility is to be available day and night. I can also do this because my husband would then take full parental leave. “

Baerbock points out that her partner is already responsible for education and household chores: “My husband takes full responsibility and works at home. He has reduced his work hours over the past few years because I often leave home early in the morning and come home at night, ”she says. In Baerbock’s words, her husband had the right to veto the decision to run for chancellery, “because it all changes our whole family life.” Who is your most important interlocutor? Her husband, says Baerbock on “Brigitte en direct”.

Holefleisch worked for the post until recently, where he held the title of “Senior Expert Corporate Affairs” at DHL. “He has been on a break since August and is completely at home, also to be there as a father when the youngest starts school,” said the Greens. “If Annalena Baerbock takes on executive responsibilities, it is very clear that her husband will not continue his work at Deutsche Post DHL Group like this – on the one hand to take responsibility and work in the family, on the other hand to avoid everything. the appearance of a mixture of interests. “

Holefleisch previously worked for the Greens and made a name for himself within the party; his father Ulrich was a green adviser in Göttingen for many years. Anyone who has met Daniel Holefleisch on the sidelines of party conferences describes him as open, humorous and talkative. He is a fan of Werder Bremen. Visually, however, it goes in a different direction, as we read once in an interview with “Welt”. He was often confused with coach Jürgen Klopp, Holefleisch said at the time.