Killed US soldier protected baby at Kabul airport | Free press

Nicole Gee was a corporal in the United States Marines. She helped refugee families at Kabul airport and comforted an Afghan baby. Now she lies in the coffin, killed by a bomb.

Washington (AP) – Navy infantryman Nicole Gee protectively holds an Afghan baby in her arms at Kabul airport, as shown in a photo distributed by the U.S. Department of Defense. According to US media, the 23-year-old sergeant posted the same photo on Instagram.

She wrote: “I love my job”. A few days later, the woman from the state of California died: she was on duty at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the gate on Thursday. Dozens of civilians and 13 American soldiers who participated in the evacuation operation in Kabul were killed. Gee was one of them.

The US Department of Defense released the full names of the soldiers killed on Saturday. Gee was therefore assigned to a Marine Infantry Unit (“Marines”) in the State of North Carolina. The coffins with the soldiers killed are expected to arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware state over the weekend, according to the Pentagon.