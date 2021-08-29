Killed US soldier protected baby at Kabul airport | Free press

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 29, 2021
0

Nicole Gee was a corporal in the United States Marines. She helped refugee families at Kabul airport and comforted an Afghan baby. Now she lies in the coffin, killed by a bomb.

Washington (AP) – Navy infantryman Nicole Gee protectively holds an Afghan baby in her arms at Kabul airport, as shown in a photo distributed by the U.S. Department of Defense. According to US media, the 23-year-old sergeant posted the same photo on Instagram.

She wrote: “I love my job”. A few days later, the woman from the state of California died: she was on duty at the Kabul airport when a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the gate on Thursday. Dozens of civilians and 13 American soldiers who participated in the evacuation operation in Kabul were killed. Gee was one of them.

The US Department of Defense released the full names of the soldiers killed on Saturday. Gee was therefore assigned to a Marine Infantry Unit (“Marines”) in the State of North Carolina. The coffins with the soldiers killed are expected to arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware state over the weekend, according to the Pentagon.

Photo of uadmin uadminAugust 29, 2021
0
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Tennessee | Popular “skeptical” radio presenter dies of COVID-19

Tennessee | Popular “skeptical” radio presenter dies of COVID-19

August 22, 2021
Photo of Ethiopia | US International Aid Agency calls for rebel troops to withdraw from Tigray

Ethiopia | US International Aid Agency calls for rebel troops to withdraw from Tigray

August 4, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 outbreak | The Algerian government urges the media to be more positive

COVID-19 outbreak | The Algerian government urges the media to be more positive

July 30, 2021
Photo of Israel and Qatar agree to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip

Israel and Qatar agree to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip

August 19, 2021
Back to top button