Killing in a prison in Ecuador | At least 116 dead in gang clashes

(Guayaquil) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a “state of emergency” in all Ecuadorian prisons on Wednesday, one day after a new massacre between rival gangs in a prison in the southwest of the country that left at least 116 dead.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 2:29 pm Updated at 9:50 pm

Santiago PIEDRA SILVA Agence France-Presse

“The reports tell us that 116 dead and nearly 80 injured. All are prisoners, ”said the Ecuadorian President during a press conference in Guayaquil (southwest).

A previous report by the Correctional Service (SNAI) reported more than 100 dead and 52 injured.

These recent clashes, the deadliest of the year, took place in the vast Guayas prison complex in Guayaquil, a port city and commercial center.

President Lasso announced on Wednesday that he had “declared a state of emergency nationally for the entire prison system,” while Ecuadorian prisons have been the scene of recurrent drug trafficking violence between criminal groups for months.

“In Guayaquil, I will chair the crisis committee, which is responsible for coordinating the measures necessary to control the emergency and guarantee the human rights of all concerned,” said Lasso.

The head of state had already declared a “state of emergency” in prisons in July after twenty prisoners had died in a new attack of violence.

Then he promised “a process of total restructuring of the prison system” that would replace the director of the prison administration with a soldier. “The state of emergency” marks an additional step in the actions of the authorities and direct processing of the issue by the head of state.

The police said they were ready to intervene again in prison “following a warning of possible new clashes between criminal gangs”.

General Fausto Buenano, who oversaw operations to regain control of the buildings, said the victims “suffered gunfire and shrapnel” while at least six of the prisoners were beheaded.

On Wednesday, mounted police officers and soldiers guarded the exterior of the complex, where dozens of people searched for information about their imprisoned relatives.

“We want information because we don’t know anything about our families or our children. I have my son here, ”a woman who did not reveal his identity told AFP.

Mexican cartels

This new uprising is a reminder that the “prison crisis” in Ecuador continues, a series of grueling rivalries between drug trafficking gangs linked to the massive Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, the experts say.

Police estimate that two of the gangs that support these cartels have around 20,000 members nationwide.

In the prisons of the country of 17.7 million people, which lies between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest cocaine producer and serves as a transit zone for shipments to the United States and Europe, the violence is almost permanent.

“In Ecuador, around 3.5 billion dollars are laundered annually,” where “public institutions are plagued by corruption,” said AFP security expert Fernando Carrion.

Almost 116 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine, were seized between January and August 2021, up from a record 128 tons for all of 2020.

“There has been a prison crisis since 2010, averaging 25 homicides a year, but it accelerated significantly from 2017 to the peak of this year,” Carrion said.

A third of the detainees “come from criminal organizations that are involved in the international drug trade,” said the expert.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), based on official Ecuadorian figures, the number of prisoners who have killed each other behind bars in Ecuador since early 2021 was 123 before the violent crimes on Tuesday.

In mid-September, one of the buildings of the Guayas correctional facility was the target of an attack from outside the establishment by explosive-laden drones that claimed no casualties but illustrated the “war between international cartels,” the authorities said.

The Ecuadorian penitentiary system has nearly 65 prisons and approximately 39,000 prisoners with a capacity of around 30,000 places or an overcrowding of 30%.