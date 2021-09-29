Killing in Ecuador | Gang warfare in prisons continues

(Guayaquil) Despite the authorities’ promises, violence between rival gangs continues in Ecuadorian prisons, with another massacre and numerous beheadings.

Santiago PIEDRA SILVA Agence France-Presse

The final episode of this murderous soap opera took place on Tuesday in the huge prison complex of Guayas in Guayaquil, a port city and commercial crossroads in the southwest of the country.

A total of “30 PPL (people deprived of liberty) died and 47 were injured,” said the latest report from Guayaquil Police Commander General Fausto Buenano, who led operations to regain control of the buildings. .

In his opinion, the intervention of the security forces “prevented it from getting worse”.

The correctional service (SNAI) had previously “triggered the warning” […] due to gunfire and explosions in several areas (of the prison), after clashes between criminal gangs ”.

According to General Buenano, the victims were “exposed to firearm strikes and shrapnel from grenades”. “Six of the dead prisoners were beheaded,” said the prosecutor.

Weapons and explosives are illegally entering Ecuadorian prisons. The police recently seized two pistols, a revolver, around 500 ammunition of various calibres, bladed weapons, a grenade, dynamite sticks and other improvised explosive devices in Guayas …

According to the Inter-American Human Rights Commission (IACHR), based on official figures from Ecuador, the number of prisoners who have killed each other behind bars in Ecuador since the beginning of the year has so far been 123.

Mexican cartels

The police said they were ready to intervene again “because of a warning of possible new clashes” in the same prison, which is cordoned off from the outside by soldiers.

The SNAI announced on Wednesday that it would suspend administrative activities in the entire complex “without priority” for 48 hours.

On his Twitter account, the Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso communicated the announcement by the authorities that “after the incidents, order has returned to the detention center”.

But this new uprising is a reminder that the “prison crisis” in Ecuador is ongoing, a series of grueling rivalries between drug trafficking gangs linked to the formidable Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, the experts say.

Police estimate that two of the gangs that support these Mexican cartels have around 20,000 members nationwide.

In the prisons of the country of 17.7 million people, which lies between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest cocaine producer and serves as a transit zone for shipments to the United States and Europe, the violence is almost permanent.

“In Ecuador, around 3.5 billion dollars are laundered annually,” where “public institutions are plagued by corruption,” said AFP security expert Fernando Carrion.

Almost 116 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine, were seized between January and August 2021, up from a record 128 tons for all of 2020.

“There has been a prison crisis since 2010, averaging 25 homicides a year, but it accelerated significantly from 2017 to the peak of this year,” Carrion said.

A third of the detainees “come from criminal organizations that are involved in the international drug trade,” said the expert.

In February, 79 people were killed in simultaneous rioting in four detention centers. Several victims were also beheaded there. In July, 27 detainees were killed in similar acts of violence.

In mid-September, one of the buildings of the Guayas correctional facility was the target of an attack from outside the establishment by explosive-laden drones that claimed no casualties but illustrated the “war between international cartels,” the authorities said.

The Ecuadorian penitentiary system has nearly 65 prisons and approximately 39,000 prisoners with a capacity of around 30,000 places or an overcrowding of 30%.

After the unrest in July, the government replaced officials in these prisons and declared a state of emergency in the prison system.