Kishida to be elected as Japan’s new head of government

In Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives way to his successor Fumio Kishidas – who was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs to ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tokyo (AP) – Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has dissolved his cabinet, paving the way for the election of Fumio Kishida as his successor.

The 64-year-old’s election on Monday in an extraordinary parliamentary session is seen as a formality, with the coalition parties holding the majority of seats. Kishida, who for many years served as foreign minister under former right-wing conservative prime minister Shinzo Abe, is keen to introduce his cabinet following his election as head of government.

As early as November, Kishida had to lead his ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP in the legislative elections. Under Suga, the number of party polls dropped dramatically in the wake of the Corona Crisis. After only a year in office, Suga recently threw in the towel.