Kishida will be the new head of government in Japan

Tokyo (AP) – Japan’s new head of government will be former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) elected the 64-year-old as the party’s new leader on Wednesday.

With a party majority in the powerful lower house of the national parliament, Kashida’s election as prime minister on October 4 is seen as a technical matter. He succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who threw in the towel after just one year due to poor poll results.

Kishida won the second round of the elections against former foreign minister and reformer Taro Kono. Although he lacks the charisma of the popular Kono, he is seen as a safe and stable choice by older party members.

Moderate Kishida must now quickly improve the tarnished image of the party, which has ruled almost continuously for decades. General elections are scheduled for November. Under his predecessor Suga, who was criticized for his corona politics and punch at the Olympics, the polls had fallen sharply.

In terms of foreign policy, Hiroshima’s Kishida calm is considered moderate. In the end, however, he gave the impression that he was a political security “hawk”, presumably to secure the support of the circle around the former right-wing conservative prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Like Abe of a political dynasty, Kishida wants to expand Japan’s defense and further increase the military budget. Like its predecessors, it supports the close security alliance with the American protecting power. Along with other democratic partner states in Europe and Asia, it also wants to create an antithesis to China’s growing aspiration for power.

In terms of economic policy, Kishida calls for a “new capitalism” to narrow the income gap between rich and poor, which has been exacerbated by the corona pandemic. At the same time, like the former Prime Minister Abe, of whom he was Minister of Foreign Affairs, he is close to the Nippon Kaigi (in German: Japan Conference), a strongly nationalist lobby. Like Abe, he is a proponent of nuclear energy and wants to promote clean energy technologies to create new areas of growth with climate protection measures. At the same time, he wants to stimulate the crown-ridden economy with a broad stimulus package.

It is unclear to what extent the new leadership under Kishida can emerge from Abe’s shadow. Abe had with a strict hand caused a turn to the right in Japan and in his party. He was driven by sentimental nationalism and wanted to make Japan a proud country again. Abe was also known for his close relationship with former US President Donald Trump. Its economic policy consisted of a mixture of excess money, stimulus injections and promises of reform. He still has influence in the PLD.

A total of four candidates stood for election for party and government leaders. Besides Kishida and Kono, two women for the first time: the decidedly national-conservative ex-interior minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares the nationalist and revisionist views of ex-prime minister Abe and has been supported by him, as well as the most ex-liberal minister of gender equality, Seiko Noda. She only ran at the last minute.