Know Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market Featuring Prominent Vendors and Outlook till 2026? Profiling Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), or transcatheter aortic valve replacement, is a minimally invasive procedure to replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly (aortic valve stenosis). This procedure is also recommended for those suffering from high-risk chronic diseases; who need to undergo cardiac surgery.

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Section:

Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Meril Life Sciences

By the product type: Transfemoral Approach, Transapical Approach, Others

By the End-user Applications: Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Regurgitation, Others

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis along with the growing geriatric population worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market over the forecast period. According to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), aortic stenosis is the second most common valvular lesion in the United States. It is present in about 5% of the population at age 65 with increasing prevalence with advancing age.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery diseases, heart failures, and hypertension, increase in research and development activities, favorable reimbursement policies, and new product launches are some major factors expected to augment the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market growth.

Restraint:

Stringent rules and regulations regarding the approval of transcatheter aortic valves and high cost associated with TAVI is expected to impede growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market.

Opportunities:

Increasing usage of TAVI systems for new indications is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness a strong growth in the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market due to increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis and the growing geriatric population in this region. For instance, in August 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an expanded indication for several transcatheter heart valves to include patients with severe aortic valve stenosis who are at low risk for death or major complications associated with open-heart surgery to replace the damaged valves.