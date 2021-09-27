Kolesnikowa wins the Vaclav Havel Prize

Maria Kolesnikova is imprisoned as an opposition activist in Belarus. She received an important human rights award for her work.

Strasbourg (dpa) – Belarusian opponent Maria Kolesnikowa has received the prestigious Vaclav Havel Prize from the Council of Europe. The President of the Parliamentary Assembly, Rik Daems, paid tribute to them as a sign of courage during the award ceremony on Monday in Strasbourg.

Prisoner Kolesnikova’s sister Tatyana Khomich accepted the award and said her sister would likely dedicate it to the Belarusian people. Millions of Belarusians fought every day to build their future and be free.

Commitment to human rights

With the Vaclav Havel Prize, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe honors its commitment to human rights since 2013. The prize is endowed with 60,000 euros and bears the name of the late civil rights activist and former President of the Czech Republic. The award ceremony usually takes place during the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly.

In addition to Kolesnikowa, the organization Reporters Without Borders and human rights activist Germain Rukuki from Burundi were nominated this year for the Vaclav Havel Prize.

Members of the 47 Council of Europe countries meet four times a year for the Parliamentary Assembly. The Council of Europe, based in Strasbourg, ensures human rights in its member countries and is not an organ of the European Union.