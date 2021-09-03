Kombucha Tea Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global kombucha tea market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during (2021-2026). Kombucha tea is a fermented drink that is prepared from sweetened green or black tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It contains antioxidants, which help in increasing metabolism, reducing headaches, rebuilding connective tissues, detoxifying the body and strengthening the immune system. As it is considered useful in the treatment of cancer, arthritis and other degenerative diseases, it is gaining popularity as one of the most preferred beverages around the world. Request to get free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kombucha-tea-market/requestsample Market Trends Owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19, there is a significant rise in the demand for immunity-boosting foods and beverages, which, in turn, is propelling the kombucha tea market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for functional drinks, coupled with the easy availability of these products through online distribution channels, is further driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of innovative product flavors and variants, such as lemon, ginger, berries and coffee, offered by leading players in the industry, are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being
- Brew Dr. Kombucha,
- Buchi Kombucha,
- Carpe Diem,
- Equinox Kombucha,
- GT’s Living Foods,
- Humm Kombucha LLC,
- KeVita, Inc.,
- Kombucha Wonder Drink,
- Reed’s,
- Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd, etc.