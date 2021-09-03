Kombucha Tea Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global kombucha tea market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during (2021-2026). Kombucha tea is a fermented drink that is prepared from sweetened green or black tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast. It contains antioxidants, which help in increasing metabolism, reducing headaches, rebuilding connective tissues, detoxifying the body and strengthening the immune system. As it is considered useful in the treatment of cancer, arthritis and other degenerative diseases, it is gaining popularity as one of the most preferred beverages around the world. Request to get free sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kombucha-tea-market/requestsample Market Trends Owing to the global outbreak of COVID-19, there is a significant rise in the demand for immunity-boosting foods and beverages, which, in turn, is propelling the kombucha tea market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for functional drinks, coupled with the easy availability of these products through online distribution channels, is further driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of innovative product flavors and variants, such as lemon, ginger, berries and coffee, offered by leading players in the industry, are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being
  • Brew Dr. Kombucha,
  • Buchi Kombucha,
  • Carpe Diem,
  • Equinox Kombucha,
  • GT’s Living Foods,
  • Humm Kombucha LLC,
  • KeVita, Inc.,
  • Kombucha Wonder Drink,
  • Reed’s,
  • Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. Insights on Market Segmentation: Market Breakup by Type: Organic Non-Organic Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kombucha-tea-market Market Breakup by Tea Type: Green Tea Black Tea Oolong Tea Others Market Breakup by Flavour Type: Fruits Regular/Original Herbs and Spices Flowers Others Market Breakup by Packaging Type: Glass Bottles Aluminium Cans PET Bottles Others Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Health Stores Online Retailers Others Market Breakup by Gender: Male Female Market Breakup by Age Group: Age<20 Age 20-40 Age>40 Market Breakup by Region: North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa About Us IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise. Contact Us 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 USA Email: sales@imarcgroup.com Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
