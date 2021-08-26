Kraft Paper Market Growing Popularity Emerging Trends – Canfor, GASCOGNE GROUP, Glatfelter, International Paper, Mondi and Sappi Limited

Worldwide Kraft Paper Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Kraft Paper Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Kraft Paper Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Kraft Paper Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Kraft Paper players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The kraft paper, produced from the chemical pulp in the kraft process, is used in many commercial and industrial applications. It has high mechanical strength and is widely employed for reusable eco-designed packaging. Recyclability feature of kraft paper and its mechanical properties are augmenting its use across various industry verticals such as food & beverages, automotive, and building & construction. Rapid urbanization and growth in construction activities in the Asia Pacific create a favorable landscape for the major manufacturers of the kraft paper market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Canfor Corporation

2.GASCOGNE GROUP

3.Glatfelter

4.International Paper

5.Mondi plc

6.Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

7.Sappi Limited

8.Smurfit Kappa Group

9.Stora Enso Oyj

10.WestRock Company

The kraft paper market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changes in packaging norms coupled with the evolution of the packaging industry. Besides, technological advancements in the building and construction materials are further expected to promote the growth of the kraft paper market. However, lack of government initiatives in underdeveloped nations may hamper the growth of the kraft paper market during the forecast period. On the other hand, e-commerce and retail sectors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the key players of the kraft paper market in the coming years.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Kraft Paper Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Kraft Paper Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Kraft Paper Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Kraft Paper Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Kraft Paper Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

