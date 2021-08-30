Kretschmann puts pressure on federal government in all-day dispute

The federal and Länder governments agree that the full-time offer in primary schools in Germany should be expanded. Before the summer, there was only one dispute over funding. Winfried Kretschmann is building up the pressure.

Stuttgart (AP) – Shortly before the federal election Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) is stepping up the financial dispute over all-day child care for primary schoolchildren.

The federal government must act and negotiate with the states in the mediation committee before the final meetings of the federal parliament and the federal council. Kretschmann told the German press agency in Stuttgart: “What we demand from the federal government is a fair and inclusive funding model. No more no less.”

Time is running out: the invitation to the mediation committee should arrive this Wednesday at the latest, failing which the legal right to daycare all day for elementary school students should not work at first.

Kretschmann supported the federal states’ request for more federal government money with a specific proposal. “The federal government’s previous offer is totally inadequate. The Länder demand that the federal government contribute half of the operating costs in the long term. Kretschmann called for compensation to be regulated by a higher share of countries in sales tax. From 2030, the Länder should receive an additional 0.7 percentage point. This would mean that the federal government would have to pay around 2.25 billion euros from 2030, and the trend is on the rise.

So far, the federal government wants to cap its share at just under € 1 billion. Kretschmann said: “Now the federal government can show if it is serious.” It was in fact expected that each child entering school from the summer of 2026 would be entitled to a full-time place during the first four school years. It is currently assumed that up to a million additional places will need to be created nationwide for this. The Federal Council refused to approve the law at the end of June and summoned the mediation committee – but so far there has been no date.