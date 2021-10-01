La Palma volcano | A new stream of very fluid lava is heading for the ocean

A new massive and very liquid lava flow occurred on Friday on the Spanish island of La Palma, where the volcano Cumbre Vieja has already spewed out 80 million cubic meters of magma since its eruption almost two weeks ago.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 4:10 pm

According to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), this new river began around 2:30 am (9:30 pm Thursday EDT) after a new estuary on the river’s side was classified as “very exuberant” on Cumbre Vieja the Canary Islands, off the northwest coast of Africa.

Aerial photos uploaded by IGME and the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) showed an impressive flow of glowing lava carving through charred ground.

The Canary Islands regional government announced that this new current tended to join the main current on Friday night, which continued to flow into the Atlantic, creating a huge platform of fuming magma in contact with the sea.

According to the authorities of La Palma, the area of ​​this lava advance – which reached the sea from Tuesday to Wednesday after several days of slow progress overnight – now exceeds 20 hectares. It also continues to increase.

The Cumbre Vieja eruption, which left no dead or injured, evacuated around 6,000 of the island’s 85,000 residents and caused great damage.

According to the European geomeasuring system Copernicus, a thousand buildings were affected by the eruption, of which 870 were completely destroyed. Around 246 hectares were also covered by lava.

Overall, the Cumbre Vieja has released “80 million cubic meters of magma” since it erupted on September 19, said the President of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, during a rush conference.

According to Torres, that is twice as much as was emitted in 1971 by the neighboring Teneguía volcano in twice as long.

To prevent poisoning, a safety area with a radius of 3.5 kilometers and a maritime exclusion zone of two nautical miles were set up where the lava flowed into the ocean.

The island authorities have also asked residents of several neighborhoods to stay sealed at home.

In recent hours, the concentration of sulfur dioxide has increased in Tazacorte, the village closest to the lava flow into the ocean, while the density of ash particles has increased throughout the area.

According to the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, the air quality was not of concern.

During a trip to the island on Friday, Presidential Minister Félix Bolaños tried to reassure the population by saying that rebuilding the disaster areas was a “priority” for the Spanish government.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has already visited La Palma twice since the outbreak began, will return on Sunday, said Bolaños.