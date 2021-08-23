La Presse in the United States | Henry saves New York

(New York) In certain districts of Brooklyn, motorists have had to park their vehicles in the middle of streets turned into rivers.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021 at 5:00 am

Richard Hétu Special collaboration

In Central Park, in the heart of Manhattan, 4.92 cm of rain was measured between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., the highest rainfall in one hour at this location since such data was recorded.

It was Saturday night, after the big concert in Central Park stopped to celebrate the “return” of New York after more than a year of hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.

That didn’t bode well for a city where the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is freshly remembered almost nine years ago: 43 dead, 17% of the territory flooded and more than 17,000 houses damaged.

But New York and Long Island avoided the worst on Sunday. Downgraded from hurricane to tropical storm in the morning, Henri landed near Westerly in southwest Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m., accompanied by heavy rainfall and winds of up to 95 km / h.

At least 135,000 people from New Jersey to Maine were without power because of the storm.

If Cuomo is ironic

In New York City, Andrew Cuomo decided to celebrate the trajectory of Henri, whose eye appeared to be on Long Island late last week.

“Category 1 hurricane has been downgraded to tropical storm. That’s a good thing, “said the ousted governor for the first time at a virtual press conference. “Tropical Storm Henri moved east and returned to France,” he added, trying a joke likely inspired by the French name for the storm.

This is good news for the state because if the storm moves east it will miss more of New York City.

Andrew Cuomo, deposed Governor of New York State

It was one of Andrew Cuomo’s last, if not the last, public appearances as governor of New York. On Monday evening, he officially resigned following the publication of a report alleging that he sexually molested eleven current and former state employees.

At his press conference, Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency for New York City, which should allow the state to access federal government resources to deal with the aftermath of the storm. He said the heavy rains could cause flooding in some areas, including Suffolk County, Long Island.

Biden to the rescue

In Washington, another politician who was battered these days put forward his plan to confront Henry.

Speaking to the American nation at the White House, Joe Biden said he approved the emergency declarations from the governors of Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. He had spoken to them the day before. At the request of the White House, Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, sworn in as governor on Monday evening, took part in the conference call.

PHOTO MANUEL BALCE CENETA, RELATED PRESS

President Joe Biden at a news conference at the White House on Sunday

“Although New Englanders are used to dealing with harsh weather conditions, this storm is likely to have far-reaching consequences across the region, with significant flooding and power outages that could affect hundreds of thousands of people,” the president said.

We are doing all we can to help these states prepare, respond and recover.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

He said teams from Canada are on their way to New England to restore power to communities hit by blackouts. Then he addressed the other storm of the day, namely the evacuation of American and Afghan civilians in Kabul.

Paralyzed transport

Tropical Storm Henri slowed after it hit land in Rhode Island. It could “stagnate near the New York state-Connecticut border” overnight on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Monitoring Center.

Rain and high winds today have resulted in hundreds of flights at New York airports being canceled. Trains to Long Island and southern New England were also largely paralyzed. And many streets, including in the states of New York and New Jersey, were flooded.

After Sunday night, the storm is expected to move east, crossing Connecticut and southern Massachusetts, then southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Monday before returning to the Atlantic.

In New England and parts of Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, 7 to 15 cm of precipitation is expected during the day on Monday. In some places, up to 30 cm of precipitation can fall.