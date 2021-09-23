Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026

Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market is expected to reach US$ 8.9Bn by 2026 from US$ 5.2Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 6.95%.



Automation is one of the most spectacular current achievement in the field of analytical chemistry. Whether it be related to the selection, preparation and measurement of a sample, or to separation and measurement of desired constituents, an instrument is being devised to make the operation automatic.

Technological innovations have improved the productivity of science labs. With the increasing reliance on technology-based systems and drastic growth of internet-driven processes is driving the need for automation lab of chemistry. The reasons for growing the automation in analytical chemistry market are an advancement in plastic moulding technology, development of smaller automated machines and need for higher reproducibility & effective management of the vast amounts of data generated. Some of the restraint factors in the market are initial setup is expensive, loss of flexibility in process and interconnecting various platforms across the lab.



Automated plate handlers segment holds largest market share in the lab automation in analytical chemistry market. Automated plate handler is leading the market as compare to another equipment as of small plate handler at the reliability of a robotic arm, a compact footprint that can fit within a standard laboratory safety cabinet, compatible with up to 300 different laboratory instruments, and handles most standard micro plates are the benefit of automated plate handler.



Region-wise, North America is obviously the market leader with a total market share of 60%, followed by Europe. Asia and Latin America are emerging as there has been a considerable rise in outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing to these regions owing to the availability of cheaper labour and resources. North America is very dynamic, with a high level of merger and acquisition activities. Both manufacturers and clinical laboratories are increasingly opposing for smaller specialized niche technology solutions to increase their market share.





Key players operating in global lab automation in analytical chemistry market, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aim Lab Automation Technologies, Apricot Designs, Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMÃ©rieux SA, Biosero Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., COPAN DIAGNOSTICS INC., Danaher Corporation, Dassault SystÃ¨mes, EDC Biosystems Inc., Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genohm, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Hudson Robotics Inc., biosystems Ltd., Labcyte Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Labware, Inc., Peak Analysis & Automation Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., SCINOMIX, SIEMENS AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Scope of Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market



Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market, by Equipment



Automated Liquid Handlers



Automated Plate Handlers



Robotic Arms



AS/RS



Vision Systems



Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market, by Automation type



Modular automation



Whole lab automation



Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market, by Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa



South America

