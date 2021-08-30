Lab Automation in Drug Discovery Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Thought Technology, Laborie, Qxsubspace, Vishee, Quantum World Vision & Others Lab Automation in Drug Discovery Market

The influence of an automated system combined with contemporary drugs on human existence is enormous. Automated systems including high-throughput screening procedures, compound repositories, and chemical labs have become common in core labs and are gaining popularity in academic settings. The level of automation necessary is determined by the nature of the task, the amount of processing required, and the amount of human intervention.

Top key players: Thought Technology, Laborie, Qxsubspace, Vishee, Quantum World Vision, BrainMaster Technologies, Mind Media, NeuroCare, Allengers Medical Systems, ELMIKO, NCC Medical

In this market, North America is the market leader, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific and Latin America are gaining traction as a result of a significant growth in outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacture to these regions due to lower labour and resource costs. The market’s expansion has been fueled by factors such as increasing reproducibility and accuracy, process downsizing, improving drug research, clinical diagnostics, and a wide gap in labour need and supply.

Lab Automation in Drug Discovery Market , By Type: Brainwaves, Heart Rate, Muscle Tone, Sweat Glands, Other

Lab Automation in Drug Discovery Market , By Application:Home Use, Hospital, Clinic

In lab automation, automated liquid handlers are employed because they minimise processing time, reduce sample contamination, and improve accuracy. For dealing with small amounts, automated liquid handling with sensor-integrated systems is in high demand.

Companies are concentrating their efforts on generating quantitative data for drug development, diagnostics, and research. Scientific and technical advancements have considerably assisted this profession, resulting in increased reliability and throughput. Device miniaturisation has been a gradual trend in this regard. Automation tools must be simple yet intuitive to use. The new devices are tough, fault-tolerant, and dependable, and they can communicate with other systems to provide data and interact with management systems to generate sample patterns. To lower the risk of error and streamline their procedures, drug research companies are turning to robotic handlers and automated software.

