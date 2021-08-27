Lab Automation in Genomics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad & Others Lab Automation in Genomics Market

Lab Automation in Genomics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad & Others

Many technological advancements in plastics moulding have lowered the volume of reagents used and made it easier to handle smaller liquid volumes. These developments have aided the creation of micro- and nano-litre plates that are compatible with Lab Automation in the Genomics Market. The development of Lab Automation in the Genomics Market has been set by leading firms. These businesses are always investing in the development of premium products in order to boost process productivity.

Top key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad, Roche, Shimadzu Corporation, Aurora Biomed, GENEWIZ, Illumina, Luminex Corporation

In addition, the region has the greatest number of contract research organisations . The market in the region is extremely competitive, thanks to the presence of all of the major competitors in the Lab Automation in Genomics Market and with strict rules.

Lab Automation in Genomics Market, By Type: Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Others

Lab Automation in Genomics Market, By Application:Hospitals and Private Labs, Biotech and Pharma, Academics and Research Institutes, Others

In order to obtain a competitive advantage over their competitors, genomics research groups in the region are progressively incorporating robots and automation into their labs.Since the outbreak of COVID-19, labs have been turning their premises and resources into COVID-19 testing facilities, resulting in an increase in Lab Automation in Genomics Market use.

