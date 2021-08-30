Laboratory Freezers Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Outlook- Biomedical Solutions Inc., Eppendorf AG, Evermed S.R.L., Haier lnc., Helmer Scientific

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Laboratory Freezers Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Laboratory Freezers from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Laboratory Freezers Market: Arctiko A/S, Avantor, Inc. (VWR International), Biomedical Solutions Inc., Eppendorf AG, Evermed S.R.L., Haier lnc., Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and others.

Market Overview:

Laboratory freezers are normally used in hospitals and industrial sectors. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for blood and blood components, rising number of organ transplant procedures and technological advancements in laboratory freezers. The rising number of organ transplant procedures is the key factor that drives the growth of the global market. According to a global database on donation and transplantation, in 2017, around 139,024 organs were transplanted annually, which is an increase of 7.25% over 2015.

Regional Analysis For Laboratory Freezers Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Blood Banks Segment is expected to dominate the Market

Based on End-user, the market has been segmented into Blood Banks, Medical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others. The blood bank segment is driven by high demand for blood and blood components due to the rising prevalence of blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia, blood cancer, and hemophilia. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 176,200 people in the US are diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. In addition, several government initiatives for spreading awareness regarding blood donation has also increased the usage of laboratory freezers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Laboratory Freezers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

