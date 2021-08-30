Lactoferrin Market Growth Analysis 2021 to 2027 | By Top 10 Players -Pharming Group Nv, Synlait Milk Ltd, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd, Mp Biomedicals, Tatura Milk Industries Ltd

The increased prevalence of skin-related health issues, combined with rising consumer knowledge of health and diet, is predicted to drive demand. Lactoferrin is thought to have antiviral, catalytic, antibacterial, antiparasitic, and anti-allergic capabilities and qualities, which are expected to boost demand for the product from the pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Lactoferrin is widely used in wound healing and decreasing dermal immune responses by activating connective tissue with epidermal cells and rebuilding the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties inhibit the production of bigger zits and cysts. Lactoferrin is useful in the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases in numerous clinical trials.

List of Top Lactoferrin Industry manufacturers :

Pharming Group Nv

Synlait Milk Ltd

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd

Mp Biomedicals

Tatura Milk Industries Ltd

Glanbia Plc

Prohealth

Metagenics

Westland Cooperative Dairy Co. Ltd

Ingredia Sa

, & Others.

Lactoferrin’s capacity to effectively treat acne and other skin disorders have been demonstrated in a number of clinical experiments. Lactoferrin neutralizes infections’ major feeding source by neutralizing their contributors, thanks to its anti-inflammatory characteristics. Over the forecast period, the rising prevalence of acne in developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and Germany, as well as confirmed testimonials and study findings for lactoferrin-induced acne treatment, are likely to drive growth avenues for product producers. Over the forecast period, rising consumer knowledge about gut health, combined with rising product demand to avoid irritable bowel movement and bloating, as well as to reduce intestinal inflammation, is expected to drive market growth.

In 2020, APAC will be the largest regional market. Throughout the projection period, the regional market is expected to maintain its position. The regional market expansion, led by China, India, and Japan, can be attributable to expanding consumer purchasing capacity and a growing population. Unlike most other regions, APAC has a large number of small and medium-sized firms. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness about newborn nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceutical products, as well as customer preference for organic products, is likely to propel the market forward. The same year, North America was the second-largest regional market. The United States has emerged as the region’s largest market. Product demand has risen across the country as the number of people suffering from digestive problems has increased. Furthermore, an increase in the number of specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, as well as brand owners’ use of incentivized marketing systems to increase sales, are expected to boost the market growth in the future years.

Lactoferrin Industry – Segmentation:

Lactoferrin industry -By Application:



Food and Beverages

Infant Formula

Sports and Functional Food

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Lactoferrin industry – By Product:

Apolactoferrin and Hololactoferrin

