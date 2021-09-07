Lafarge in Syria | Court opens debate on “complicity in crimes against humanity”

(Paris) Setback for Lafarge in an exceptional case: The Court of Cassation (Supreme Court in France) brought the debate on the cement manufacturer’s indictment of “complicity in crimes against humanity” to court in Syria on Tuesday, canceled in November 2019 by the Paris Court of Appeal.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 10:45 am

Éléonore DERMY Agence France-Presse

In a long-awaited verdict, the country’s highest court overturned the 2014 decision to close these lawsuits.

It also overturned the Higher Regional Court’s decision to uphold the group’s indictment of “endangering the lives of others” and referred these two questions in a different composition to the Investigative Chamber for retrial.

The judges of this chamber can therefore decide to maintain or break these proceedings against the group.

On the other hand, the court upheld the cement manufacturer’s indictment of “financing terrorism”.

“Today’s decision by the Court of Cassation in no way presupposes a possible guilt on the part of Lafarge SA,” the group responded in a statement addressed to AFP and assured that it would continue to “fully cooperate with the judiciary”.

“We have taken immediate and decisive action to ensure that similar events cannot happen again,” he said, adding that Lafarge had “had no activity in Syria for more than six years”.

In this judicial investigation, opened in June 2017, Lafarge SA is suspected of having paid almost 13 million euros to terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS), and to intermediaries in 2013 and 2014 through its subsidiary Lafarge Cement Syria (LCS), to keep a cement factory operating in Syria while the country sank in war.

The group invested 680 million euros in the construction of this site, which was completed in 2010.

” Informed ”

Lafarge is also suspected of selling factory cement to ISIS and paying middlemen to source raw materials from jihadist factions.

An internal report commissioned by LafargeHolcim, which resulted from the merger of the French Lafarge and the Swiss Holcim in 2015, had highlighted the transfer of LCS funds to intermediaries to negotiate with “armed groups”.

However, Lafarge SA has always denied any responsibility for determining these payments to terrorist organizations.

One can be an accomplice in crimes against humanity even if one does not intend to be associated with the commission of those crimes. In this case, the knowingly payment of several million dollars to an exclusively criminal organization is sufficient to characterize complicity, regardless of whether the person concerned is in the exercise of a commercial activity.

Extract from the press release of the Court of Cassation

“The Court of Cassation agrees with the investigating judge on two main points, confirming the terrorist financing charge and resuming the debate on complicity in crimes against humanity, which continues in the face of the overwhelming elements of the case,” replied I William Bourdon, Founder the NGO Sherpa.

“Globally, these charges, which will lead to a trial of Lafarge and his leaders for the most serious crimes, are a first, reminding us of the absolute necessity of the legislature’s duty to voluntarily or forcibly hold the largest corporations accountable on the planet,” he continued.

In its judgment, the Court of Cassation also took the view that only the NGO European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) could become a civil party and only with regard to the fact that society was accused of “complicity in crimes against humanity”.

For their part, Sherpa and the Life for Paris association were rejected from their application to become a civil party.

“Sherpa is still proud to have initiated this process. If the rejection of our appeal is a one-off, it is only for technical reasons that can be corrected quickly, ”said the lawyer.