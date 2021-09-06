Lane Departure Warning System Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lane Departure Warning System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global lane departure warning system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Lane departure warning system (LDWS) is an advanced in-vehicle monitoring system that alerts the driver in case of any deviation in the position of the vehicle from a roadway lane. The system identifies road markings around the vehicle and monitors the position using video cameras and algorithms. To warn the driver in case of a deviation, it sends visual, audible, or haptic signals, such as vibrations in the steering wheel. LDWS also enables the driver to counter-steer immediately, thereby mitigating the risk of accidents.

Market Trends

The expanding automotive sector and the rising adoption of automated systems in automobiles are primarily driving the market for LDWS. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of road accidents due to driver negligence are also catalyzing the demand for in-vehicle monitoring systems, such as LDWS. Additionally, the implementation of stringent government regulations for vehicle safety is further inducing the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to steer the vehicles to the correct lane by keeping the drivers focused and avoiding unintended lane departures, is also propelling the market growth. The rising integration of LDWS with various advanced technologies, such as radar sensing, data fusion, and video sensing, is further expected to drive the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Autoliv Inc.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Delphi Technologies Plc (BorgWarner)

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Iteris Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye (Intel Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Volkswagen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of function type, sensor type, distribution channel, vehicle type and geography

Breakup by Function Type:

Lane Departure Warning System

Lane Keeping System

Breakup by Sensor Type:

Video Sensor

Laser Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

