Largest vaccine manufacturer wants to export vaccines again

Faced with a second violent wave in India in April and May, the Indian government imposed a ban on the export of corona vaccines. From now on, deliveries must resume.

New Delhi (dpa) – Almost six months after the Indian government’s export ban, the world’s largest vaccine maker wants to resume delivering corona vaccines to poor countries this month.

India-based Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla told British newspaper “The Telegraph” (Print: Friday) his company is planning more than one billion doses of corona vaccine as part of the Covax vaccine program. ‘UN by the end of next year to export. Initially, few things should be exported and then again larger quantities from 2022. For him, these deliveries have priority over bilateral agreements with individual states.

The Serum Institute manufactures the Astrazeneca vaccine under the name Covishield and was named as a key supplier to Covax earlier this year. The company then delivered millions of cans to the program and other predominantly poorer countries. In view of a second violent wave in India linked to the Delta variant in April and May, the Indian government had imposed a ban on the export of corona vaccines. In the meantime, however, the corona count in India has been stable at a relatively low level since June. Currently, just under half of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Soon, the production capacities of the Serum Institute are expected to increase further – with the construction of a new production unit to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia. According to Poonawalla, he wants to produce it from December. The company has also applied for a license to export the Novavax vaccine to Covax.