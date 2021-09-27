Laschet admits mistakes – and promotes Jamaica

Berlin (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has admitted his personal mistakes after the historic electoral debacle and wants to renew the CDU. At the same time, the leader of the CDU is trying to ally with the FDP and the Greens.

Laschet reported on Monday that on Election Sunday he had a lengthy initial conversation with FDP leader Christian Lindner about a possible joint formation of a government. Monday afternoon, Laschet wanted to meet with the boss of the Greens Annalena Baerbock. Within the Union, it is hoped that the first results of the preliminary consultations planned by the Greens and the FDP, which are planned before the official explorations, will be available by the end of the week.

In addition to a traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, a Jamaican alliance (named after the colors of the country’s flag: black, green, yellow) of the Union with the Greens and the FDP is possible.

Laschet spoke of painful losses in the federal election on Monday. “It was not enough for the first place, it was our demand,” he said after deliberations with the highest committees in Berlin. It is true that the Union made up for it in the final sprint and prevented the red-red-green. A result of less than 30% is not the affirmation of the Union as a popular party: “Of course, I also know that I have my personal share in this electoral result.

The Union had suffered a debacle during the elections, it fell from 32.9% to an all-time low of 24.1%. Laschet had made several mistakes in the election campaign. According to information from the participating circles, he admitted personal errors in the electoral campaign within the executive committee of the CDU, including organizational ones. Whether the CDU is governing or not, errors must be dealt with.

First resignation requests

But the party is boiling: calls for staff renewal are increasing, but for the moment not from heavyweights. The first criticisms were harsh towards Laschet. “There have been bad decisions in the past, in terms of content, in the government and also in the composition of the staff,” Saxony Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer said of the causes of the bad result. His country’s Union Junge opposed Laschet: “We need a real new start. This can only succeed if our Federal President and candidate for Chancellor, Armin Laschet, draws conclusions from this loss of confidence and resigns, ”said President Marcus Mündlein in Dresden.

Lower Saxony CDU President Bernd Althusmann said: “I think we can position ourselves in terms of content, organization and, in the future, perhaps also in terms of personnel, in order to win the federal election. ” Individual members of the Land Parliament and the Bundestag in the lower ranks have called for Laschet’s resignation.

According to a poll, around half of Union supporters would like to take such a step. As a result, 51 percent of those polled by the Civey Institute answered “definitely” or “more or less”. The CDU Trier has demanded a federal party congress this year.

Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU) defended Laschet. His position as candidate for chancellor was correct, he told Kiel.

Laschet: Not a party with a government mandate

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak announced a “relentless analysis” of the election results: “The losses are bitter and they hurt.” The departure is particularly painful in the East, where many mandates have been lost.

Laschet has also made it clear that he has the full support of his party’s board and presidium for talks on a Jamaican coalition with the FDP and the Greens. No party could derive a government mandate from the election result – not the Union, but neither could the SPD. The SPD with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz improved from 20.5% to 25.7% and thus became the most powerful force.

Laschet said the person who had the majority in the Bundestag behind her would become chancellor. This is a time when popular parties that claim election results of around 30 percent must stand in front of the voters humbly. “I think Olaf Scholz and I are called to the same humility.” With 25 percent, you can’t pretend, “I’m the next chancellor, and now we just have to see how we can get others to join us.”

Laschet said a Jamaican alliance could help “social reach.” Germany needs to modernize and needs a “coalition for more sustainability”. With the FDP, for example, the Union shares the concern for economic growth, with the Greens the commitment to change for a climate neutral industrialized country.

Maneuver for the presidency of the parliamentary group?

Meanwhile, ahead of the election of the new parliamentary group leader to the Bundestag on Tuesday, there is a dispute over the length of his term of office with a view to forming an open government. Laschet said he suggested that former President Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) be the leader of the parliamentary group “during the phase of these coalition negotiations”. Normally, after a federal election, the parliamentary group leader is first elected for one year – then another election is scheduled until the end of the legislature. This is provided for in the “Agreement on the maintenance of the parliamentary group between the CDU and the CSU” for the legislature which is coming to an end.

According to information from “Welt” and the German news agency, there had been a dispute over Laschet’s proposal at committee meetings, as Brinkhaus, as usual, wants to run for office for a year. In this case, it is conceivable that there will be a candidate for a fight, they said by members of the party leadership. Health Minister Jens Spahn and former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz have been nominated as potential opposing candidates. The new CDU / CSU parliamentary group has 196 deputies – instead of 246 as in the previous legislature.