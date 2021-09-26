Laschet against Scholz: duel for the Chancellery

Berlin (AP) – This is a historic electoral failure for the Union: at the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s era, the CDU and CSU collapse over their by far the worst result in the federal elections.

But in the last meters, Armin Laschet regained ground and is only slightly behind his SPD competitor Olaf Scholz on Sunday night in the first predictions.

Thus, shortly before 7 p.m. in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, he appears very calmly in front of his supporters. He just casually mentions that one cannot be satisfied with the result. In return, he confidently declares his claim to power: “A voice for the Union is a voice against a left-wing federal government. That is why we will do everything in our power to form a federal government under the leadership of the Union. “

A little later, Olaf Scholz appears in front of the cameras of the Willy Brandt House. He started this election campaign as a blatant foreigner, but in recent months he has catapulted the SPD out of a deep poll hole at the top of the three-way battle for the chancellery – also thanks to Armin Laschet’s mistakes and Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. In the end, it became something close – extremely close. At the start of the evening, the SPD’s lead over the Union was only very thin at 24.9 to 25.6 to 24.4 to 24.7%.

Scholz: “It’s a mission”

Scholz also clearly asserts his claim to lead a government. However, at the beginning a little more timid and much more elaborate than Laschet. “The fact that we now have the first projections which show that the SPD receives a lot of support from the citizens, it is a mandate to make sure that everything that was discussed in this election and what we proposed is put implemented. ” Shortly thereafter, however, it becomes clearer in an interview with the ARD: “I believe that we can derive the mandate from it that we say ‘We want to form the next government’.

At this point, it’s already clear: after the most exciting elections in decades, an even more exciting government is about to be formed. Laschet and Scholz will examine their coalition options whether they finish first or second. Both will compete for the same partners: the Greens and the FDP. The so-called traffic light (red-green-yellow) competes with a coalition of the Union, Greens and FDP named after Jamaica’s national colors.

Two parties as chancellors

Before the elections, the two parties, now Chancellors, made it clear which coalition they were leaning towards: For the FDP it is Jamaica, the Greens prefer the traffic light. But no one wants to get involved on Sunday night. The election result did not lead to “a clear alliance,” Habeck said in a first reaction. It is true that he shows greater sympathy for a government led by the SPD. “But I’m not ruling out talks in Jamaica either.”

The leader of the FDP, Christian Lindner, also avoids positioning himself clearly for the Union or the SPD as a coalition partner. Instead, he prefers to point out the similarities with the Greens, with whom he was not particularly gay in the election campaign. “What the Greens and the FDP have in common is that they both ran their own election campaigns. The two have – from different points of view – turned against the status quo of the grand coalition, ”says Lindner. “The task of all parties with political responsibility for the state is this: the citizens want a government to be formed from the center. “

There are no formal rules for forming a government. Usually the loudest part invites speaking. But there were also elections in which the second strongest force formed a coalition. So there is nothing wrong with having parallel exploratory talks.

Fallback option: Red-green-red majority uncertain

It is therefore black-green-yellow versus red-green-yellow. According to early figures, it is not clear whether Scholz will still have an option without the FDP in hand. The left crosses the five percent mark and even if it stays above, a red-green-red majority is on the brink. This triple constellation already exists at the state level in Berlin, Bremen and Thuringia. At the federal level, it is controversial because of the foreign policy positions of the left, especially on foreign deployments of the Bundeswehr and NATO. Scholz deliberately did not rule out cooperation with the left in the election campaign.

For emergencies: red-black

If nothing else works, there’s always the alliance that Merkel ruled with for 12 of her 16 years in power. The grand coalition of the two strongest forces, the Union and the SPD, was a heartache in the last federal election when negotiations in Jamaica erupted. At that time, the SPD literally tortured itself to the point of becoming the so-called Groko, which made it co-responsible for its poor electoral result. With a Social Democratic Chancellor, however, she could now be prepared to do so if necessary. During the election campaign, Laschet did not respond if he could also imagine the Union as a junior partner. In any case, an alliance of the Union and the SPD will only be an absolute emergency.

The outsiders: the AfD only spectators

The AfD is the only party that no one wants to rule with. She will only be a spectator of the coalition negotiations. “The essential is in double digits”, was the objective that the AfD had set itself internally. When a prediction flickered on screen early Sunday night that his party sees his party at eleven percent, the mood within the AfD central electoral party in Berlin is rather subdued. Short applause, the top candidate Tino Chrupalla smiles a little petrified. In the federal elections four years ago, the AfD won 12.6% of the second vote.

Difficult negotiations: government only after Christmas?

After a federal election, it usually takes one to three months for a new cabinet to be sworn in. By Christmas you were almost always done. With one exception: after the last election in 2017, there was an unprecedented hangover. It wasn’t until March 14 – nearly six months after the election date – that Germany got a government. Willy Brandt (SPD) in 1969 and Helmut Kohl (CDU) in 1983 showed that things can go much faster, who only needed 24 days to forge coalitions with the FDP.

This time, however, the complicated constellation suggests that it will still take a long time. On the flip side, 2017 is seen as a scary example that no one really wants to repeat. Because a long transition period does not make a good impression internationally either. On January 1, Germany takes over the presidency of the G7, the club of the great Western economic powers. Allies should already know who they are dealing with.