Laschet ahead of Macron’s visit: doing more for Europe’s security

Düsseldorf / Paris (dpa) – Candidate CDU / CSU chancellor Armin Laschet has called for strengthening the European security system in order to combat cross-border extremism and terrorism before visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Two and a half weeks before the federal elections, Macron wished to receive the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia at 4 p.m. for a meeting at the Élysée.

The same day, under high security measures, the start of the terrorist process surrounding the November 2015 attacks in Paris. In the series of attacks, Islamic State (IS) extremists killed 130 people in the French capital. In the “Bataclan” concert hall, they caused a massacre.

“The attacks against the capital of our French friends also touched our hearts and still move us today,” said Laschet before leaving. There have been attacks on the liberal way of life in Europe. “They urge us to resolutely defend our values ​​and our rights.” On Monday, the vice-chancellor and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz was the guest of the Elysee. Environmental candidate Annalena Baerbock has decided not to surrender.

Laschet officially goes to Paris in his capacity as Franco-German cultural representative. While the meeting between Scholz and Macron focused on cooperation in forming an EU reconstruction fund for corona aid and climate protection, Laschet’s visit was supposed to focus on security issues.

“When it comes to security, we have long since stopped thinking in terms of national categories alone,” said the CDU president. “Because we are under threats in which the borders become less important.” This applies to cross-border crime, extremism, cybercrime and also terrorism.

The capacity for action of the EU’s security policy must be broadened, said Laschet. This includes the expansion of the border protection agency Frontex, the transformation of Europol into a “kind of European cybersecurity FBI” as well as cooperation centers for the police. Macron and Laschet have seen each other more than once. Wednesday’s meeting, however, is the first since Laschet was nominated as a candidate for chancellor.

Given the historically low polls for the Union, Laschet is particularly under pressure. The SPD has overtaken the Union in the polls, the CDU / CSU currently only reaches around 20% in some polls. Laschet is a supporter of close Franco-German relations. In her office at the State Chancellery is the antique desk on which Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Macron signed the “Treaty of Aachen” in 2019. The painting is currently on loan for an exhibition at the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Last year, Laschet was in France three times as a Franco-German cultural representative. In June 2019, he visited Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was badly damaged by fire.