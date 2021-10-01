Laschet and Söder Celebrate the Life and Achievements of Edmund Stoiber

Munich (dpa) – On the occasion of Edmund Stoiber’s 80th birthday, CSU and CDU leaders Markus Söder and Armin Laschet honored the work of the former CSU boss.

“Edmund Stoiber is a cult. There can be no greater praise, ”Söder said on Friday evening at a festive CSU reception for the former Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU interim honorary president in Munich. Stoiber was 80 on September 28.

He could talk a lot about the slow-moving nature of the traffic lights and the thrilling nature of Jamaica, “but I’m not doing that. Today everything revolves around you, ”said Laschet, who had come to Munich especially for the reception at the premises of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, which is close to CSU. Like Söder, Laschet listed many important milestones in Stoiber’s life in his praise, including his great loyalty as general secretary to former CSU chief Franz Josef Strauss and his commitment to the CDU.

Söder, whom Stoiber himself had appointed CSU general secretary as a young politician, paid tribute to Stoiber in a very personal speech: “Franz Josef Strauss shaped you as much as you trained me. You have not only ruled, you have shaped the country and moved it forward, ”Söder said. Bavaria is still benefiting from this. “You can only achieve legendary status by working hard and standing still.”

Stoiber thanked the party leaders for their visits in the current “complicated times” but first used his speech to declare his love for his wife Karin, to whom he has been married for 53 years. “I never intended to become a politician,” said Stoiber, all the more grateful that his wife Karin, who married a trainee lawyer, lived that unpredictable life in which private interests so often come to the fore. second plan. Her three children suffered from it often.

Stoiber talks about the unity of the Union

In view of the current state of the Union, Stoiber stressed that he wanted the CDU and CSU to always defend their common ground even in difficult times and not be separated. The CDU and CSU could only succeed and become prosperous again if they worked together. Stoiber called out to Söder and Laschet that loyalty is important even in critical times and “it goes on and on. You both need to do your part to keep the business together. “

Söder said of the coexistence of CSU and CDU: “The relationship is timeless – timeless exciting.” In the union family, they are still closely related, but neither are twins.

From 1974 to 2008, Stoiber was a member of the state parliament, secretary general of the CSU and secretary of state under his mentor Franz Josef Strauss, minister of the interior, head of the state chancellery and prime minister during 14 years old. In 2002 he was the second candidate for the post of Chancellor of the Union of the CSU after Strauss in 1980 and – given Söder’s failed power struggle in April – also the last to date.