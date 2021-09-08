Laschet at Macron – A white rose for the victims of the “Bataclan”

Düsseldorf / Paris (dpa) – Two and a half weeks before the federal elections, Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) set an example against terrorism during a visit to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Even before the head of the CDU was received by Macron at the Élysée on Wednesday, he went to the “Bataclan” concert hall and placed a white rose on a memorial for the 90 victims of the attack on November 13, 2015. In order to combat cross-border extremism and terrorism, Laschet campaigned for the expansion of the Common European Security System.

Laschet met Macron on a memorable day in the French capital. The terrorist process surrounding the series of attacks of 2015. At the “Bataclan” they caused a massacre.

All of Europe participated in what France felt that day, Laschet said. “It was an attack on our way of life, our European way of life.” Europe must defend this together. The perpetrators lived in Brussels, traveled through Germany and carried out the attacks in Paris. “This clearly shows that we can only fight this international terrorism together in Europe,” said Laschet. “We need more Europe against terrorism.” Laschet also wanted to talk to Macron about internal security.

The issue of security is one of the Union’s core competences and should be put forward even more than before in the hot phase of the electoral campaign by the CDU and the CSU.

“The attacks on the capital by our French friends have touched our hearts and continue to move us to this day,” Laschet said before departure. “They urge us to resolutely defend our values ​​and our rights.” On Monday, the vice-chancellor and SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz was the guest of the Elysee. Environmental candidate Annalena Baerbock has decided not to surrender.

Security issues and youth exchanges

Laschet officially goes to Paris in his capacity as Franco-German cultural representative. While the meeting between Scholz and Macron focused on cooperation in forming an EU development fund for corona aid and climate protection, Laschet’s visit was supposed to focus on security issues and the Franco-German youth exchange.

“When it comes to security, we have long since stopped thinking in terms of national categories alone,” said the CDU president. “Because we are under threats in which the borders become less important.” This applies to cross-border crime, extremism, cybercrime and also terrorism.

The capacity for action of the EU’s security policy must be broadened, said Laschet. This includes the expansion of the border protection agency Frontex, the transformation of Europol into a “kind of European cybersecurity FBI” as well as cooperation centers for the police.

Macron and Laschet have seen each other more than once. It was the ninth meeting with Macron since 2018, but the first since Laschet’s appointment as chancellor candidate. Given the historically low polls for the Union, Laschet is particularly under pressure. The SPD has overtaken the Union in the polls, the CDU / CSU currently only reaches around 20% in some polls.

Laschet is a supporter of close Franco-German relations. In her office at the State Chancellery is the antique desk on which Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Macron signed the “Treaty of Aachen” in 2019. The painting is currently on loan for an exhibition at the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In the parliament of the Land of Düsseldorf, Laschet’s trip to Paris aroused the indignation of the opposition of the SPD and the Greens because the deliberations on the budget were taking place at the same time in plenary. However, an opposition motion to re-quote NRW’s head of government in plenary session failed due to the CDU / FDP coalition.