Laschet calls on the Union to fight until the elections

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet called on the Union to fight in the crucial phase up to the federal elections and attacked the SPD because of poor poll results.

“The atmosphere is difficult, you just must not let yourself be driven mad,” the CDU chief told Braunschweig. The Union has “every chance”. SPD candidate Olaf Scholz campaigned again in Peine, Lower Saxony, for central electoral goals such as a minimum wage of 12 euros and stable pensions. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said the EU, SPD and FDP lack commitment to climate protection.

“Of course, mistakes also happened there”

Laschet admitted to problems in the election campaign. “Of course there were mistakes, but now it is a directional decision,” he said at a CDU Brandenburg State Party conference in Potsdam. He wanted to become Federal Chancellor. “This is what I fight for, this is what I give my last.” In the polls, the SPD has overtaken the Union with 25 percent, which comes down to 20 to 22 percent. In several polls, Scholz is clearly ahead of Laschet, even in a personal comparison.

The head of the CDU once again warned against an alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the left. “Some say yes: now the red socks campaign is relaunched,” said Laschet. But that’s not the point. If the left wants to dissolve NATO and the protection of the constitution, there are reasons “these people are not allowed to sit in a German government”. The CDU chief accused Scholz of not having a clear position on this. “Will he appoint a leftist minister if he is Federal Chancellor – yes or no?” Said Laschet. “We say: we will not form a coalition with the left.” Scholz did not clearly rule out this possibility, but stressed that government partners should engage with NATO, among others.

The SPD makes requests

SPD leader Saskia Esken told “Welt am Sonntag”: “A condition for a government alliance with the SPD is that the coalition partners follow a sound fiscal policy and have a clear vision for NATO and ‘a strong and sovereign EU. It’s not negotiable. “

Left-wing President Susanne Hennig-Wellsow sees opportunities for cooperation with the SPD and the Greens. “The window is wider open than ever. When, if not now? “, She confided to the” Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung “. “I don’t know if Scholz and Baerbock have an interest in governing with the left,” she said. “But I know the store behind them both wants it.”

In an appearance with Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) in Peine, Scholz said: “We can guarantee stable pensions”. The objective is to increase employment by giving children from socially disadvantaged families better development opportunities or by facilitating family-work reconciliation. In his first year as Chancellor, he wanted to set targets for expanding renewable energy for climate protection, promote grid expansion and pass corresponding laws. Scholz described the tax cuts proposed by the Union for people with high incomes “in a lack of solidarity and out of time”.

Macron receives candidates for chancellor

Scholz and Laschet will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron for talks next week. As the German Embassy in Paris announced on Friday, the meeting with Scholz is scheduled for Monday, the meeting with Laschet on Wednesday. Initially, there was no mention of a meeting between Macron and Baerbock.

The leader of the Greens told “Frankfurter Rundschau” that her party and the Social Democrats were close on social and financial issues, but: “When it comes to climate protection, the SPD is slowing down”. At the same time, she accused the Union and the FDP of doing too little to counter a social division: “They mainly focus on helping the rich and have no idea how they want to finance investments. necessary for modernization. “Baerbock warned against a possible alliance between the SPD, the Union and the FDP:” This would mean a complete stop for our country “, she told the” Neue Westfälische “( Saturday). “We can no longer afford another government that refuses consistent climate protection.”

Majority for the federal government without a union

According to a poll, a majority of German citizens are in favor of a federal government without the participation of the Union. In a survey carried out by the Civey Institute on behalf of “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Saturday), around 56% of respondents expressed this view. You answered the question: “Do you want the CDU / CSU to join the opposition after 16 years of government responsibility?” with “yes, definitely” or “rather yes”. About 35 percent are in favor of a government with the Union. The rest (9%) were undecided. According to reports, responses from just over 5,000 participants were taken into account for the September 1-3 survey.

Election polls are usually always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.