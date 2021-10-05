Laschet: Hendrik Wüst to become Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia

The die is cast: NRW Transport Minister Wüst will inherit Laschet as prime minister and head of the CDU. “A maker”, announces Laschet before the party committees.

Düsseldorf (AP) – North Rhine-Westphalia Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst (46) will succeed Armin Laschet as Prime Minister and leader of the CDU party.

According to information from the German press agency, Laschet submitted the staff proposal to the CDU executive in Düsseldorf on Tuesday.

The new Prime Minister must be elected by the Land Parliament of Düsseldorf. A state party conference in Bielefeld will decide on the new leadership of the party on 23 October.

The new regulations are necessary because Laschet had said before the federal election that he was traveling to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he did not become chancellor. In the federal elections, the CDU had to accept significant losses, even in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Laschet had recommended Wüst as a forward-thinking and wise politician, the participants’ dpa learned. As a result, Laschet said: “What is needed now is a doer. That’s him. ”There was a lot of approval for the staff proposal.

Wüst had received growing support from the party in recent weeks. Unlike some of the other potential candidates mentioned above, Wüst fulfills the constitutional requirement that he has a mandate in the state parliament and can be directly elected prime minister by parliament. The next regular parliamentary elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will take place on May 15, 2022. It is to be expected that the 46-year-old will now be given an office bonus for the best candidate.

No resistance against the economically liberal desert is to be expected either from the coalition partner FDP. According to information from FDP circles, Laschet and Wüst will be the guests of a special meeting of the Liberal group on Wednesday before the plenary session of the Land parliament. The CDU and FDP have a very slim government majority with one voice in the state parliament, which they have had for over four years.