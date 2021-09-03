Laschet in Not: “Future Team” should turn things around

Berlin (dpa) – This should have a lively effect when Armin Laschet presents his “future team”, and with three weeks before the federal election, it should finally be a signal to start.

On Friday, the Union candidate for chancellor brings four women and four men to the stage of the foyer of the party headquarters. Appearance, introduction, declaration, resignation. It looks a bit like a talent show, Union election campaigners clapping loudly in the background.

Historically bad poll numbers

The CDU boss is under great pressure because of the poll numbers, which are at an all time high – and sometimes you can see it today. Then he looks a little tight, the fingers of his right hand resting on the lectern. The main question for him and the Union is: will Laschet manage the turnaround with the women and men of the “future team”, outside of the disastrous polls? After 16 years, can he keep Angela Merkel in the Union Chancellery? Otherwise, his political future could be sealed very quickly. Hurry up.

Lawsuits from your own party

“There are still 23 days before the legislative elections. And now it’s all about content. This is a directional decision in German politics, ”says Laschet activist. He hesitated for a long time to present a team. Would that mean devalue the current cabinet? Could the unlucky be alienated? Such questions would have played a role, we hear in the Union.

The candidate just does not win with a lot of citizens, the campaign is poor, some complain all the way to the top of the Union. Laschet should finally present a team that could demonstrate the size of the party. And content. The horrific scenario of falling into opposition is already circulating.

Laschet is now delivering. It presents eight central themes with which the Union intends to score points by September 26, plus a head that is at least known within the Union. It should not be a shadow cabinet, it is stressed. There are only a few well-known nationally draft horses on the team, but did Laschet really want it?

If you look at the “future team” you see a mixed picture:

• FRIEDRICH MERZ, Laschet defeated in the party leadership struggle, is presented first. The party leader presents him as one of the most prominent financial and economic politicians in the Federal Republic. So much praise should please the Conservatives in their own ranks. But even some on the upper floors of the Union don’t see the former Union faction leader as a starting signal. And some young economic experts see their skin disappear if Laschet becomes chancellor and then appoints Merz minister.

• Terrorism expert PETER NEUMANN, who in the team is supposed to cover the central topic of internal and external security, which is important for the Union, immediately expresses what some critics are probably thinking during the presentation: “I’m not a politician, and that’s why I just wanted to start off by saying two words about why I’m doing this to myself.” ” Make? It almost feels like a losing battle and a confirmation from those who see Laschet’s ‘future team’ as a desperate attempt to turn the tide after all. But then Neumann gives a eulogy for Laschet, the team player: Laschet belongs to that kind of politician, “who really listens, who really thinks, and who really really cares about the issues.” Laschet could hardly have wished for more support from Neumann that day.

• Laschet presents musical director and Bundestag candidate JOE CHIALO, son of a Tanzanian diplomatic family in Bonn, as someone “who thinks outside the box, does things differently”. Who has not moved from the amphitheater to the plenary hall, “but who has accomplished something professionally, has ideas, is creative, can move people”. Chialo comes across as laid back and laid back, with sneakers, black pants and a dark blue sweater in the group photo, he looks like the counter model of the suit wearer next to him.

The other members of Laschet’s future team are old friends in politics:

• The vice-president of the parliamentary group ANDREAS JUNG (CDU) has already presented the key points of climate and energy policy with Laschet. In the Union he is considered by many to be a minister – but whether it will work for the Baden-Württemberg man in the end is an open question.

• The CSU woman DOROTHEE BÄR is the Federal Government Commissioner for Digitization. Also in the Laschet team, she defends the digitization and modernization of the State. Bär might well expect to become digital minister – if Laschet becomes chancellor.

• SILVIA BREHER, from Lower Saxony, is Vice-President of the CDU, she deals with agricultural issues in the Bundestag and sits on the Committee on Family, Elderly, Women and Youth. In the Union team, she represents “the family and the generations” – CDU strategists see a lot of catching up to do in the election campaign.

• KARIN PRIEN is Minister of Education, Science and Culture of Schleswig-Holstein, she heads the Federal Committee for Education, Research and Innovation of the CDU. Like Laschet, she has been passionate about educational equality for years, Prien points out of the introduction.

• The Minister of Culture of Saxony BARBARA KLEPSCH is responsible for social affairs and equal living conditions in the Laschet team. With her expertise, she is “a voice that knows what makes East Germany vibrate”, underlines the candidate for chancellor.

“I’m already looking forward to this latest push,” Laschet said at the end and again scored against SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. Above all, he is eager to “see in the coming days what other personalities have to offer the SPD.” What does the future SPD team look like if you give them the vote. “There it is again, the tone that sounds like an old red sock campaign to some.