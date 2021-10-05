Laschet makes a proposal for the Prime Minister’s successor

Düsseldorf (dpa) – Armin Laschet wants to submit a staff proposal for the post of prime minister and state party presidency at a special CDU executive meeting on Tuesday evening. The German news agency learned about this from party circles.

As the Bundestag elections approached, Laschet said he was going to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he had not become chancellor. Therefore, the succession needs to be clarified for these managerial positions in North Rhine-Westphalia. The CDU regional transport minister, Hendrik Wüst, is the favorite.