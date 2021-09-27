Laschet promotes Jamaica – despite ‘painful losses’

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet announced a renewal of the CDU after heavy electoral losses and admitted personal mistakes. A result below 30% is not the Union’s claim as a popular party, the CDU leader said after deliberations with the party committees.

The CDU’s results were particularly drastic in the East. There is absolutely no doubt that the result “cannot, can and will” not satisfy the Union, said Laschet. It is true that the Union made up for it in the final sprint and prevented the red-red-green. But at the same time there were painful losses and not enough for the first place. Of course, he knows that there is also his personal part. The result will be worked on intensively. Whether or not the Union is under the responsibility of the government, there must be renewal at all levels. The Union suffered a debacle during the elections, it fell from 32.9% to an all-time low of 24.1%.

Nevertheless, Laschet continues to seek explorations on the formation of a new government. The CDU board and presidium agree “that we are ready for talks for a so-called Jamaican coalition,” the CDU chief said.

Laschet: Even the SPD without a government mandate

No party could derive a government mandate from the election result – not the Union, but neither could the SPD. The Chancellor will be the person who has the majority in the Bundestag behind them. This is a time when popular parties that claim election results of around 30 percent must stand in front of the voters humbly. “I think Olaf Scholz and I are called to the same humility.” Even with 25 percent, you don’t make the pretense, “I’m the next chancellor, and now we just have to see how we can get others to join us.”

Laschet said a Jamaican alliance could help “social reach.” Germany needs to modernize and needs a “coalition for more sustainability”. With the FDP, for example, the Union shares the concern for economic growth, with the Greens the commitment to change for a climate neutral industrialized country.

The CDU boss made it clear that they were talking. “We will certainly continue the talks in a formalized manner in the coming days.” But it shouldn’t be the small and small we know from previous explorations. Laschet also stressed that he was interested in talks “on an equal footing”.

Ziemiak: “brutally open” analysis

For himself, Laschet said he wanted to remain Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia for the time being. Laschet said in Berlin on Monday that he had “taken great care” in the federal election campaign to continue his work as Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia “very seriously” until every cabinet meeting and the handling of every issue . “So you can assume that I will continue to do this in full for the foreseeable future until a change in the Prime Minister’s office.”

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak announced a “relentless analysis”. There is no reason to cover up anything, he said. “Losses are bitter and they hurt.” The departure is particularly painful in the East, where many mandates have been lost. The analysis must be “brutally opened”.

The first calls for resignation in the direction of Laschet have already been launched. Rhineland-Palatinate CDU member in state parliament, Ellen Demuth, asked Laschet via Twitter: “Please take a look. Avoid further damaging the #CDU and take a step back. The Saxony Youth Union is also calling for resignation. “We need a real new start. This can only be successful if our Federal President and candidate for Chancellor, Armin Laschet, draws conclusions from this loss of confidence and resigns, ”declared State President Marcus Mündlein.

CSU boss Markus Söder has announced a full review and error analysis in Munich. “We cannot talk about it nicely,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister. The Union must not simply resume its activities now.

Söder: “Yes, it was a defeat”

Söder stressed that “no return match or additional criticism” of candidate chancellor Armin Laschet was associated with this. “It is important that we now deal with it seriously”, the Union must be “honest” with an analysis. “It is a very serious time for the Union.” Renewal is best done in government.

Söder underlined that this was a very disappointing result for the whole Union: “Yes, it was a defeat. Anyone who loses as many votes as the Union cannot reinterpret the result. It is particularly painful that the Union has performed poorly in many areas of competence, including in essential areas such as internal security or economic policy. “There was a tendency to change,” Söder said. Nonetheless, at least the CSU “got off with a black eye in some places.” As an example, he mentioned that the CSU had won 45 of the 46 direct mandates in Bavaria.

Dobrindt: Don’t bend it

The main CSU candidate, Alexander Dobrindt, also called the Union’s performance “one of the most unnecessary defeats of decades”. In view of possible exploratory discussions, he stressed that the Union must not fold. At the same time, it is also important that the search for a government does not take forever.

According to the participants, he also criticized Armin Laschet during the board meeting: There were weaknesses in the CDU in terms of course, campaign and candidates. The boss of the Bavarian Junge Union, Christian Doleschal, said it had to be honestly analyzed that the Union did not win this election. The candidate must be mentioned first: he took all the missteps with him until election day.

European CSU politician Manfred Weber spoke internally of a bitter outcome for the Union – and recalled that CSU boss Markus Söder made the offer in the spring to become a candidate for the Union himself. chancellor. And with him, the Bavarian CSU would have done much, much better, argued Weber, according to attendees. Former Bavarian Landtag President Barbara Stamm said, according to participants, if the CDU could claim to appoint the Chancellor with this election result, it was skeptical.

Altmaier: Reorganization of the CDU

Federal Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) spoke of an extremely poor election result. “We have a result that a few months ago I could not even have imagined in the worst nightmares,” he said. One must advise internally on the measures necessary to reorganize the UDC in terms of content and in other respects. The CDU was unable to address much of the swing voters in the middle.

Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer (CDU) sees mistakes at home as the reason for the Union’s poor performance. “There have been bad decisions in the past, in terms of content, in government and also in the composition of the staff,” he said. In the electoral campaign too, there were certainly errors “which led to this electoral result, the worst in the Union, which is currently taking place”.

“If we continue as before, then I am very worried about what will be left in four years,” said Kretschmer, in which the AfD had become the most powerful force. “That’s why you have to stop for a moment. The CDU lost this election. “Of course, the Union has a responsibility.

Lower Saxony CDU President Bernd Althusmann also sees a need for change. “I think we are going to position ourselves in terms of content, organization and maybe also in terms of personnel in the future so that we can win the federal election,” he said. “We will have to accept the election result with humility. The elector has spoken. He obviously wanted a change in part. “

Braun: Bitter result

For Chancellor Helge Braun, “the result is bitter, and the CDU will certainly not agree to be a party with less than 30%,” the CDU politician said on Deutschlandfunk. CSU Vice-President Dorothee Bär, on the other hand, considers the election result for the CDU and CSU to be a big catch up, if not equally satisfactory. Overall, of course, the election result is not very happy, the digital minister of state said on Deutschlandfunk. “But we still managed to increase the percentage thanks to a very big race to catch up, thanks to a very big final push.” The CSU is largely responsible for the fact that there is no red-red-green majority.