Laschet specifies plans for climate protection | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has clarified his plans for more climate protection. “The energy transition is the engine of climate protection”, writes the boss of the CDU under the heading “My energy master plan” in a guest article for “Welt am Sonntag”.

“That’s why we need a turbo for the expansion of renewable energies,” he added. As Chancellor, he will implement, among other things, relief for the expansion of renewable energy, the complete abolition of the EEG surcharge, acceleration of grid expansion, faster planning procedures and a loan program without interest in solar roofs.

“Climate protection with turbo instead of veto, with innovation instead of ideology, with courage for the future instead of regulatory mania, sustainable growth or a shrinking program (red-green)” announces Laschet and attacks both the SPD and the Greens. He emphasizes: “We want to become a climate neutral industrialized country by 2045.

Laschet released his plans just ahead of the first television beating of his rivals the SPD and the Greens on broadcasters RTL and ntv. The so-called Triell with Laschet, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is expected to take place in the evening (8:10 p.m. to 10 p.m.).

In order to defuse the conflict over wind turbines, Laschet relies mainly on repowering, with which the production of electricity in existing plants can be multiplied, and on a concentration of wind sites. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia demands that municipalities have an even greater share in the yields of renewable energy systems. Applications for onshore wind turbines should typically be decided within three months – digitization and consolidation of responsibilities should help. Actions in association law should be concentrated, legal actions should only be made possible for those who have been involved in the administrative procedure.

With a “solar package”, the potential of solar energy could be increased by at least ten gigawatts per year, Laschet writes. “So that no one goes without a solar roof for financial reasons, we are launching the KfW Germany Roof Program, with which every homeowner receives an interest-free loan for a solar roof. Anyone who uses the entire surface of their roof for photovoltaics in addition to their own consumption and has a storage system adapted to the grid must also benefit from a feed-in tariff adapted to the market.

The following elements must apply to the expansion of renewable energies: more market, less regulation, writes the candidate for chancellor. Renewable energies have long been competitive without state regulation. On the one hand, they would be promoted, on the other hand they would be charged with duties, taxes and bureaucracy. “We must put an end to these burdens,” demands Laschet.

The EEG surcharge finances the promotion of green electricity systems in Germany. It is an integral part of the electricity bill. In order for the surcharge under the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) not to increase drastically, the federal government had stabilized it for 2021 and 2022 with billions of taxpayer dollars in the budget. That will translate to 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour this year and 6 cents next year.

Laschet announces a “research offensive for energy innovations”, with which higher yields in photovoltaics, cost reductions and increases in efficiency in hydrogen technology as well as new storage and storage technology. large-scale network could be developed. He wants to reach more qualified workers in the field of energy transition with a “future pact for the profession”. He wants to speed up the expansion of the electricity highways. In order to progress in the extension of storage, stored electricity must be exempt from all charges and fees.