Laschet wants to propose Hendrik Wüst as successor in North Rhine-Westphalia

Düsseldorf (dpa) – The successor of Armin Laschet as Prime Minister and boss of the CDU of North Rhine-Westphalia is to be proposed according to information from government groups, Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst (46).

As the German news agency learned, Laschet wants to submit this staff proposal to the CDU executive and the state parliamentary group on Tuesday. The new Prime Minister must be elected by the Land Parliament of Düsseldorf. A state party conference in Bielefeld will decide on the new leadership of the party on 23 October. Wüst had received growing support from the party in recent weeks – most recently even from the influential Federal President of the Union of Christian Democratic Workers, NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU ).

Unlike some of the other potential succession candidates mentioned above, Wüst fulfills the constitutional requirement that he has a mandate in the Land parliament and can be directly elected Prime Minister by the Land parliament. The next regular parliamentary elections in North Rhine-Westphalia will take place on May 15, 2022.

Before the parliamentary elections, Laschet had said he was going to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he had not become chancellor. In the federal elections, the CDU had to accept significant losses, even in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Wüst also has the best formal prerequisites

As number one on the CDU state list, however, Laschet won a term in the Bundestag. According to the constitution of the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia, a member of the Land government cannot be a member of the Bundestag or the federal government at the same time. The membership of a newly elected member of the Bundestag begins with the constitutive session, which is scheduled for October 26.

NRW Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann publicly supported his cabinet colleague Wüst over the weekend. Wüst is expected to be “the future man of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia”, said Laumann in a video message at the conference of state delegates of the SME and the Economic Union in Rheine. The positions of CDU president, prime minister and first candidate in national elections belonged to one hand.

Wüst called on the CDU at the weekend meeting in Rheine to further develop its own profile. “We need to trust each other again not only to chase after the times, but also to shape them.” Voters wanted to see the direction and attitude of the CDU. The middle of society must defend its values, “against the agitations of the right as against the prohibitions of the left”. He also called on the CDU to unity. “We can only start together if we agree,” he said.

Wüst, 46, is a member of the Land Parliament. A term in the state parliament is a prerequisite for the election of the prime minister. Building Minister Ina Scharrenbach, who is also a candidate to succeed Laschet, does not have a mandate in the Land Parliament.