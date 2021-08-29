Laschet: With Tief’s key subjects – attacks before the televised trial | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet wants to come out of the polls by focusing on fundamental issues and attacks against the SPD and the Greens. Shortly before the first exchange of blows on television with his SPD and Greens rivals Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock, Laschet made concrete his plans for more climate protection.

This Monday, the president of the CDU wants to present to the presidium of his party a plan for the last flight of the electoral campaign. He states that Laschet will present five key issues with other party leaders over the next two weeks. Before the federal election on September 26, he wants to present a “100-day program” with the CSU.

Die Welt writes that Laschet’s plan for the final kick-off of the electoral campaign sees the central themes of “climate neutral industrialized country (social energy transition as a driving force for climate protection)”, “digital modernization of the state and of the economy ”,“ the relief of the social center (family and education) ”,“ Strengthening of the economic center (middle class) ”and“ Security (inside and outside) ”. At first it was not clear which politicians should present the key issues with Laschet. The information was confirmed to the German press agency by party circles.

On this Sunday evening, Laschet, Scholz and Baerbock want to meet in a first said Triell during a live broadcast by the television channels RTL and ntv.

The Union’s downward trend had previously solidified, another survey saw the SPD with candidate Chancellor Scholz as the strongest force. In the weekly Sunday trend of the Insa polling institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, the Social Democrats gain two percentage points. With 24%, they are now well ahead of the Union, which is only 21% (minus 1). The value displayed in the Sunday trend is the lowest that Insa has ever measured for the CDU / CSU. The Greens remain at 17%, the FDP at 13%. The AfD (11%) and the Left (6%) each lose one point.

Laschet also seems increasingly gloomy when it comes to the polls of chancellor candidates: according to Insa, only 10% would vote for him if he were directly elected (-2). Baerbock wins a point and arrives at 14%. Scholz is still in the lead with 31 percent (-3). But it is also clear that election polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.

In a guest article for “Welt am Sonntag”, Laschet wrote under the title “My Energy Master Plan”: “The energy transition is the engine of climate protection”. He added: “This is why we need a turbo for the expansion of renewables. As Chancellor, he will implement, among other things, relief for the expansion of renewable energy, the complete abolition of the EEG surcharge, acceleration of grid expansion, faster planning procedures and a loan program without interest in solar roofs.

CSU boss Markus Söder has criticized Scholz’s recent appearance in the “Angela Merkel pose”. It is strange that Scholz is presenting himself as the Chancellor’s successor, although that is “of course not true”, he said in the “summer interview” of the ARD. “It’s kind of a sneaky legacy.” Last week, the Vice-Chancellor had his hands photographed together in a diamond shape for “SZ Magazin” – Merkel’s trademark.

Scholz is an experienced finance minister, but at the same time only part of the SPD team, Söder said. Those who vote for Scholz also vote for those who are clearly on the left, such as party leader Saskia Esken or SPD vice-chairman Kevin Kühnert. Their goal is to rebuild society. The “Bild am Sonntag” said Söder: “We must do everything possible to prevent a historic shift to the left in Germany.” It is now important that the Union is always ahead of the SPD and the Greens.

Söder stressed that the Union should use the time until the elections to highlight its content and to make the differences clearly known to other parties. He has high hopes for the three televised events for the best candidates. For example, the SPD and the Greens would bet on tax increases, the Union would prefer to use cuts to strengthen the recovery after the Corona crisis and thus generate more tax revenue and jobs.

Scholz did not rule out a new coalition with the left. “Experience shows that after the rejection of a coalition, the question of the next one follows,” he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung when asked why he had not clearly said no to one. alliance with the left. “And at some point the country no longer discusses the welfare of the country, but rather the plans of the parties.”

Baerbock has distanced itself from the Left Party. The left had “stood aside when it was not even ready to support the Bundeswehr to rescue German nationals and local workers in Afghanistan,” she told the group’s newspapers. Funke press. However, he did not fundamentally rule out a joint government with the Left Party. In a democracy, all democratic parties should be able to express themselves.

Major leftist politicians defended themselves against Baerbock’s accusation. “It is a very transparent election campaign when the SPD and the Greens accuse us of being irresponsible,” said party leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow of the Funke newspapers. The two parties then sent the Bundeswehr on a mission in Afghanistan. A basic requirement for red-red-green in the federal government is a “new multilateral peace policy”.