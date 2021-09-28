Laschet’s criticism intensifies: “We have lost the choice”

Berlin (dpa) – In the Union, there is growing resistance to the strategy of candidate chancellor Armin Laschet, despite the historic defeat in the Bundestag elections, to embark on explorations with the Greens and the FDP.

Lower Saxony CDU leader Bernd Althusmann demanded: “We must now humbly and respectfully accept the will of the voters, with decency and attitude. The change was intended. “Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier stressed,” We are not claiming any government responsibility. “Young Union boss Tilman Kuban said:” We lost the elections. Period. ” The clear mandate belongs to the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

Occasional calls for Laschet’s resignation

The Union is seething and there have been isolated calls for Laschet to step down. Although the Union fell to 24.1% and the SPD became the most powerful party with Olaf Scholz, the Union candidate for chancellor confirmed on election night that he was targeting a Jamaican coalition with the FDP and the Greens – with which the SPD also likes to govern. The Social Democrats get a clear voting mandate from the 25.7% result.

Scholz wants to form a government quickly, he sees enough in common with the Greens and the FDP. “There are crossroads,” he said Monday night on ZDF. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock has said the country longs for a fresh start after the years of the grand coalition. Tripartite alliances are “not only easy, but there can also be momentum to do things really differently”. FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing stressed: “At the end of the day, you have to agree on a concept that brings added value to the country.

The Greens and the FDP meet on Wednesday

According to information from “Spiegel”, the Greens and the FDP have agreed on a first meeting on Wednesday. FDP leader Christian Lindner had proposed on election night that the two parties meet in advance to explore the overlap. The SPD called on Laschet to refrain from explorations: “Nobody wants Armin Laschet as chancellor, and I hope he will realize it in the coming days”, said SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil on RTL.

According to a Civey poll, a large majority of Germans are in fact against Laschet who is trying to form a government. 71% of citizens consider this to be clear or at least somewhat false, as the representative survey of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday) showed. Only 22% of the 5,031 online respondents supported such a move.

This Tuesday, the new parliamentary groups of the SPD, the Union, the Greens and the Left meet for their first consultations. At the founding meeting of the sharply shrunken faction of the Union, the first course could already be set. Also on the agenda, the election of the leader of the parliamentary group, which could cause political explosions.

Laschet announced on Monday that he wanted to propose with CSU leader Markus Söder that former President Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) be the leader of the parliamentary group “in the phase of these coalition negotiations”. This caused resentment among Brinkhaus, who, as usual, wanted to be elected for a year. In this case, the members of the leadership of the CDU fear to fight against the candidates for the post. Background: If Laschet fails to form a Jamaican coalition and the Union ends up in opposition, the post of group leader would be one of the most powerful in the Union.

Söder told ARD on Monday evening that CSU had “very good experiences” with Brinkhaus. “There are others, but that would be an option,” he said. There can be a joint proposal from the two party leaders. CDU presidium member Norbert Röttgen called for the leadership of the faction to be determined later. The result of the elections must first be discussed before the issues of personnel policy and power are immediately taken, he said in the ARD.

Before the election, Laschet had said he was going to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he had not become chancellor. He is expected to remain Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia until the constitutive session of the Bundestag on October 26. The state CDU wants to set the course for the successor by the end of next week.

Klöckner no longer competes in Rhineland-Palatinate

There are also signs of staff turnover at CDU Rhineland-Palatinate. CDU President Julia Klöckner no longer wishes to run for the Board of Directors elections on November 20, as she announced on Monday evening. Klöckner had led the state CDU as the best candidate in federal elections, was defeated in the direct mandate fight, but returned to the Bundestag via the state list.

Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU) calls for a personal debate within the CDU if negotiations with the Greens and the FDP fail. After such an election result, one could not say “keep it up”, he told the Funke media group. “But the personal debate on this should take place when we know that a Jamaican alliance doesn’t stand a chance.”

Lower Saxony CDU boss Althusmann now sees other parties on the move: “The CDU is always ready to shoulder its responsibilities. For now, however, it remains to be seen whether there will be a red light at the end, ”he told the“ Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung ”. Federal Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) recommended a “measure of humility” to his party in the “Rheinische Post”.