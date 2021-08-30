Laser Cleaning Market 2021 Growth and Business Outlook- Coherent Inc., TRUMPF Group, Laser Photonics, SPI Lasers, Laserax

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Laser Cleaning Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Laser Cleaning from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The laser cleaning market is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Laser Cleaning Market: Coherent Inc., TRUMPF Group, Laser Photonics, SPI Lasers, Laserax, Adapt Laser Systems, Clean-Lasersysteme GmbH, P-Laser, IPG Photonics, Scantech Laser Pvt Ltd, Anilox Roll Cleaning Systems and others.

Key Developments:

– Apr 2019 – Laserax launched inline laser marking and laser cleaning solutions, where they have developed a complete line of laser markers that enables direct part marking to help manufacturers trace every product from early production steps to the assembly of the final products and beyond. Manufacturers can count on Laseraxs field-tested inline laser marking solutions, which have been designed for optimal robustness, performance, reliability, and safety.

Market Overview:

Laser surface treatment method enables fuel savings in commercial aircraft and this may be a trend in future. For instance, Laser specialist 4JET (Alsdorf, Germany) and aircraft paint supplier Mankiewicz (Hamburg, Germany) are developing a laser surface treatment process that automatically creates fuel-saving riblets onto painted aircraft surfaces. The Laser Enhanced Air Flow (LEAF) technology uses the principle of laser interference patterning to quickly create fine lateral grooves in the uppermost layer of aircraft paint. Adoption of laser cleaning over traditional approach is driving the market, as dry-ice blasting, media blasting or cleaning using chemical solvents which are all traditional methods are abrasive and potentially hazardous and not only does this have environmental issues, but it has a safety issues too, as a considerable amount of potentially harmful waste is often created from one of these more traditional cleaning methods. Compare to it, laser cleaning is non-contact and non-abrasive process where a desired depth can be achieved with a high degree of accuracy, on metal surfaces such as clearing rust or traffic film.

Scope of the Report

The laser cleaning is the removal of contaminants or impurities on the surface of a material by physically removing the upper layer of the substrate using laser irradiation. With growing commercial aviation and automotive industry and increasing use of cleaning laser for restoration are factors expected to support growth of the global laser cleaning market in the near future.

Regional Analysis For Laser Cleaning Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Key Trends:

Automobile Holds the Significant Share in Market

– With the growing working population and expansion of middle class standards, the increase sales of vehicles along with new technology development will drive the demand of laser cleaning in the vehicle as there is high rate of demand where people want to restore an old car to its original beauty or refinish their old railings.

– Innovative welding or bonding processes in automobile production require perfectly pre-treated surfaces, where use of lasers provides a dry, precise, and wear-free alternative to the conventional wet chemical or abrasive blasting methods, and this process is used by many laser cleaning companies.

– Andritz Powerlase provides removal of automotive grade paint and primer from a steel plate with their Rigel i400. The beam is delivered using an optical fibre and the beam is scanned with the Powerlase process tools, where the pulsed laser removes both the paint and primer, leaving behind the original steel surface, ready for repainting or further processing.

– Laser brake pad cleaning is the superior substitute to conventional surface preparation methods, i.e. sandblasting, to clean the backplate surface. Adapt Laser System provides an automated solutions to clean backplates which remove contamination on brake pad backplates prior to the coating process.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Laser Cleaning Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

