Lassa Fever Treatment Market Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2030

Lassa Fever Treatment Market: Introduction

Lassa fever is a type of acute illness caused by a single-stranded RNA arena virus, which belongs to the family Arenaviridae. It is a zoonotic disease, which means humans are affected only when they are infected or when they come in contact with the virus. Modes of transmission for this fever include coming in close contact to rat excreta, rat’s blood, contaminated food and water.

Fever, general weakness, and malaise are a few initial symptoms of patients affected with Lassa fever. Late symptoms of this disease include headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, and abdominal pain after some days. Rural areas and dwellings are more commonly affected due to poor hygiene and sanitation facilities. Ribavirin, an antiviral drug, is commonly used for the treatment of Lassa fever.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Lassa fever Treatment Market

Rise in number of patients affected with Lassa fever and its increasing prevalence and gradual rise in the percentage mortality caused by Lassa fever are key factors that drive the market. According to WHO, the overall rate of fatality is 1% and observed fatality rate of patients hospitalized with severe cases of Lassa fever is 15%. Late stages of Lassa fever are more fatal than the initial stages.

Technological advancements such as multidisciplinary research and development activities being carried out consistently for the development of a novel drug, recent modifications in immunodiagnostics kits to enhance the efficacy of current treatment options, and increasing public awareness about Lassa fever are also major factors that are projected to boost the Lassa fever market during the forecast period.

However lack of skilled professionals and manpower involved for the treatment of Lassa fever, unavailability of healthcare infrastructure in several regions due to unorganized sales and distribution, and the difficulty to diagnose patients based on starting initial infection symptoms and clinical presentations are likely to hamper the Lassa fever treatment market during the forecast period.

Ribavirin tablets segment to dominate the global Lassa fever treatment market

Based on dosage form, the global Lassa fever treatment market can be divided into Ribavirin tablets, Ribavirin inhalation solution, and Ribavirin oral solution

The Ribavirin tablets segment dominated the global market in 2019. It is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to the ease in manufacturing and handling of tablets, increased flexibility and compatibility, increased water solubility and easy absorption by the body. The process involved in the manufacturing and handling of tablets is quite easy as compared to inhalers and oral solutions. Tablets are highly soluble than capsules, which cause them to act in a better way in absorption and assimilation by the body. Increased flexibility of tablets means that these can be taken with or without food. These factors, cumulatively, drive the segment.

Antiviral treatment segment to hold prominent share of global Lassa fever treatment market

Based on type of treatment, the global Lassa fever treatment market can be classified into antiviral treatment, supportive care, and others

The antiviral treatment segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, due to an increase in the number of Lassa fever cases and its prevalence globally

Hospital pharmacies segment to expand significantly

Based on distribution channel, the global Lassa fever treatment market can be split into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce pharmacies

The hospital pharmacies segment is projected to expand at a higher growth due to prescribed and sometimes free consultation from doctor, proper examination done at hospitals, and easy availability of medicines from hospital pharmacies as compared to that from retail pharmacies.

North America is estimated to dominate the Global Lassa fever treatment market

In terms of region, the global high Lassa fever treatment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa is projected to hold a major share of the global Lassa fever treatment market, in terms of revenue, due to an increase in the number of Lassa fever cases and a large affected and diseased patient pool present in Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, rise in disease prevalence in emerging countries is expected to propel the Lassa fever treatment market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global Lassa fever treatment market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals international

Hoffmann La Roche AG

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis AG)

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals LLC

Schering-Plough Research Institute

