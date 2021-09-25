Last push before the elections – Scholz wants a coalition with the Greens

Berlin (dpa) – The federal elections are getting closer and closer. Around 60.4 million citizens are called on this Sunday to vote and thus decide on the composition of the next Bundestag.

In the last public appearances before the election, the candidates once again announced themselves and their programs on Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) appeared with Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet in her hometown of Aachen and asked for voters’ support. At the same time, Merkel and Laschet warned against forming a government outside the Union.

The candidate for chancellor of the SPD, Olaf Scholz, reiterated his wish for a coalition with the Greens. “This is my favorite coalition,” Scholz said on Saturday at his last meeting before the parliamentary elections in his constituency of Potsdam. He called on voters to use their votes to ensure the SPD gets a strong result. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is also running as a direct candidate in the Potsdam constituency. In the latest polls, the SPD is ahead of the Union and the Greens.

In an interview with MediaPioneer editors, which Scholz also conducted in Potsdam on Saturday, the SPD candidate was reluctant to comment on Deputy SPD Kevin Kühnert’s statement that the SPD should make a decision to join before forming. a coalition. “We’ll decide that ultimately,” Scholz said. Kühnert had recently indicated that the SPD would not join a new government without asking members to form a coalition.

In the interview, Scholz also highlighted his good relationship with FDP leader Christian Lindner. As a potential coalition partner, the FDP could play a decisive role in forming a government after parliamentary elections.

A day before the elections, FDP leader Lindner again announced a firm position in possible negotiations on the formation of a government. Just as the FDP broke off talks on a Jamaican coalition with the Union and the Greens in 2017 because Germany had been sent “on a green-black drift to the left with marginal participation from the FDP”, this time too , they would be unwavering. “We are also not ready to send our country on a left drift in 2021.” We are only ready for “a middle government” in which there will be no tax increase and no relaxation of the debt brake.

Lindner has taken a critical stance towards the SPD and the Greens, with whom the liberals could possibly form a coalition at the traffic lights after Sunday’s election. During his last appearance before the elections, he had assumed that these two parties were “wide open” to a coalition with the left.

In his hour-long speech, Lindner highlighted the plan to advance climate protection by cutting red tape. There is an urgent need to speed up approval procedures so that industrial companies can implement CO2 reduction projects. Union candidate Laschet also spoke in favor of faster approvals during his last appearance on Saturday.

In her speech in Aachen, Laschet’s hometown, Chancellor Merkel called on citizens to prevent a government outside the Union. “Tomorrow it will be Germany, which remains stable,” said the Chancellor. “And it doesn’t matter who runs Germany.”

That is why she said: “Both vote for the CDU”. Against the background of the poor poll results for the Union, Merkel added: “And the second (vote) for Armin Laschet, so that Armin Laschet can become Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

Laschet, who thanked the Chancellor for her strong support, again warned in his latest campaign speech against the left’s participation in a federal government. “We need a stable government,” said the Federal President of the CDU. The left wants to get out of NATO and “another republic”. He predicts that “if there is a majority for the red-red-green tomorrow, they will.” Therefore, the last hours should be used to signal to everyone: “If you want stability in Germany, the CDU / CSU must be in first place tomorrow.

At the same time, Laschet asserted that the Union would neither speak nor cooperate with the AfD. “They have to disappear from parliaments all over Germany because they arouse resentment, because they pit people against each other.”

The Union and its candidate for Chancellor Laschet are under immense pressure before the election on Sunday. Merkel will not be running after 16 years in office. Given the large number of undecided voters, the election result is considered open. In the polls, the SPD was last able to maintain its leadership, but in some cases only very closely. According to the polling institute, it was 25 to 26% – and therefore one to four percentage points ahead of the Union. The Greens with their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock are in third place in the polls.

Around 60.4 million citizens are called up for the Bundestag elections. This time, more than ever, they are expected to have voted by mail – at least 40 percent.

Along with the federal elections, a new Land parliament is elected in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and the Land of Berlin has the House of Representatives.