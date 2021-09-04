Latest Asthma Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities | Roche/Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Asthma Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Asthma Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Asthma Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3973235

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

AstraZeneca

Novartis

Roche/Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline

Teva

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck

Chiesi

Regeneron/Sanofi

AB Science SA

Asthma is a common chronic lung disease that most often develops during childhood, although it can occur at any age. It is characterized by chronic inflammation and subsequent narrowing of the airways, which obstructs the passage of air through the lungs.

Asthma can be persistent or intermittent, and also varies in severity. The treatment of asthma involves a step-wise approach, where the level of therapy increases as the disease severity increases.

The realization that asthma is a very heterogeneous disease is highly reflected in the rich assortment of these targeted therapies, of which some are currently in the late-stage pipeline.

Triple inhaled therapies are forecasted to grow in patient share over the forecasted period to increase compliance rates amongst moderate to severe asthma patients.

This model covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline asthma therapeutics. The model segments asthma patients by severity.

The base year of this model is 2019, and the forecast period is 20202029.

Key Highlights-

– The greatest drivers of growth in the global asthma market include the launch of six new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and an increasing diagnosed prevalence in many 7MM countries.

– The main barriers to growth in the asthma market include high genericization of historical drug classes.

– Late-stage pipeline products in the ICS/LABA/LAMA triple-therapy fixed dose inhalers, CRTH2 antagonists, and ICS/SABA double therapies are emerging as distinct drug classes in the field.

– The most important unmet needs in the asthma market are improved drug compliance and personalized therapy for the most severe patients.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED-

– Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of asthma in the 7MM?

– What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for asthma? How should these strategies differ across different geographical markets?

– What effect will the launch of generics have on the sales of branded agents?

– What are the main R&D trends in the asthma market and which companies are leading the way? Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early-stage clinical development?

Scope of this Report-

– Overview of asthma including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Topline asthma market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

– Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting asthma therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

– Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global asthma therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges.

Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to access this Report-

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global asthma therapeutics market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global asthma market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Track drug sales in the global asthma therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3973235

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Asthma: Executive Summary

2.1 Asthma Market to Experience Conservative Growth Over the Forecast Period

2.2 GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca Lead the Way

2.3 Unmet Needs Remain Surrounding Asthma Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Severe Patients

2.4 Late-Stage Pipeline Addresses Needs for Personalized and Convenient Medications

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification of Disease Severity

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Asthma (20192029)

5.5.1 Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma

5.5.2 Age-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma

5.5.4 Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma by Severity

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.1.1 Diagnosis

6.1.2 Treatment Guidelines and Clinical Practice

6.2 US

6.3 5EU

6.4 Japan

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

8 Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Accurate Diagnosis

8.3 Personalized Therapies for Severe Asthma

8.4 Increased Patient Compliance

8.5 Lower Cost of Therapy

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

9.2.1 Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Inhibitors

9.2.2 CRTH2 Antagonist

9.2.3 Inhaled Corticosteroid/Long-Acting Beta-Agonist/Long-Acting Muscarinic Antagonist

9.3 Other Drugs in Development

10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 AstraZeneca

10.4 Novartis

10.5 Roche/Genentech

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline

10.7 Teva

10.8 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.9 Merck

10.10 Chiesi

10.11 Regeneron/Sanofi

10.12 AB Science SA

11 Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.1.1 Forecast

11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers  Global Issues

11.2 US

11.2.1 Forecast

11.2.2 Key Events

11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.3 5EU

11.3.1 Forecast

11.3.2 Key Events

11.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.4 Japan

11.4.1 Forecast

11.4.2 Key Events

11.4.3 Drivers and Barriers

12 Appendix