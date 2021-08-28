Latest Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Report-Source (Natural, Chemically Derived), Type (Vitamins, Enzymes, Polyphenols), Function (Anti-aging, Hair Conditioning, UV Protection) and Application

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2026.

Natural antioxidants expected to be the fastest-growing source of the cosmetic antioxidants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

The growth of the natural source segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market can be attributed to the formulation and stringent implementation of various regulatory obligations over the use of chemically derived ingredients in cosmetics. Moreover, the increased awareness among the masses about the benefits offered by natural ingredients is also fueling the growth of the natural source segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market.

The hair conditioning estimated to account for the largest share of the overall cosmetic antioxidants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

Hair conditioning is the largest function of cosmetic antioxidants, wherein they are used to sustain hair quality and growth. APAC is the most lucrative market for cosmetic antioxidants in the hair conditioning segment due to the demographic conditions and external aggregators that damage the hair quality. The anti-aging segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, in the APAC region.

Vitamins are fastest growing type segment in the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

The cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented by type into vitamins, carotenoids, enzymes, polyphenols, and others. Vitamins and carotenoids are considered safe for cosmetic applications, and their use in cosmetics is moderately regulated compared to synthetic antioxidants. Natural antioxidants are usually costlier than synthetic antioxidants as they need to be extracted and purified from botanical sources in large volumes. Vitamin C and vitamin E are the most commonly used vitamins in cosmetics

“Strong foothold of cosmetic antioxidants manufacturers in APAC to drive the demand for cosmetic antioxidants in the region.”

The cosmetic antioxidants market by region has been segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC region led the cosmetic antioxidants market in 2019. The growth of the APAC cosmetic antioxidants market can be attributed to the increased demand for cosmetics as a result of the rising aging population, increased disposable income, and changing lifestyle of the consumers in the region.

