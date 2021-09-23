Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact on Global Smart Watches Market 2021 Analysis with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Pebble, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple Inc

The recent report titled Smart Watches Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” provided by Qualiket Research, includes of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size with the revenue estimation of the business. Also, the report highlights the challenges impeding market growth as well as expansion strategies employed by key companies in the “Smart Watches Market”.

This is the most recent report inclusive of the COVID-19 impacts on the functioning of the market. It is well known that some changes, for the worse, were administered by the COVID-19 pandemic on all industries. The current scenario of the business sector & COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the past and future of the industry are presented in this report.

Smartwatch is wrist-won wearable device and offer functionalities far beyond those of traditional wristwatch. It is usually used as companion device and need to be paired with smart phone via Bluetooth and near-field Bluetooth and other technologies. These are particularly useful for health conscious consumers aiming for fitness tracking and health- related purposes. Smart watch can be used as an extension to a smartphone or related device.

Increase in concern about personal health and fitness as well as rise in penetration of smartphones are key driving factors which are expected to boost the global smart watches market growth. Furthermore, innovative features like alerts, tracking, and connectivity in smart watches have garnered consumer interest in past few years will increase the demand for smart watches market growth. The rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) is also projected to propel the global smart watches market growth. Also, increase in product launch activities by key players will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for computerized wristwatches with functionalities with basic smart features has been drive the global smart watches market growth during this forecast period.

The high initial price of the technology and problems associated to power consumption and low battery life is expected to obstruct the global smart watches market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Watches Market is segmented into operating systems such as Watch OS, and Android/ Wear OS, by display type such as AMOLED, PMOLED, and TFTLCD. Further, market is segmented into application such as Medical, Sports, Personal Assistance, and Others.

Also, Global Smart Watches Market is segmented five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Pebble, Fossil Group, Qualcomm, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple Inc., ConnecteDevice Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola, and LG Electronics

