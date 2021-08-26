Latest Iran Cards and Payments Market Report- Trends, Business Competitors, And Facing Challenges to 2026

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Iran Cards and Payments Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Iran Cards and Payments Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Iran Cards and Payments Market.

– Electronic payments are gaining prominence in Iran, registering steady growth during the review period. The outbreak of COVID-19 has further accelerated the growth in electronic payments. In March 2020 the central bank announced the National Comprehensive and Integrated Payment Acceptance Plan. The plan includes the development of a standard interoperable QR code, enabling QR code acceptance at all POS terminals. Meanwhile, in March 2020 the government increased the card-to-card money transfer limit from IRR30m ($712.73) to IRR100m ($2,375.78). Card-to-card transfers are quite popular in Iran and can be made via channels including ATMs, kiosks, mobile phones, and internet banking.

– In August 2020, Irans Fintech Association proposed a new fee system with regards to online payment transactions. As per the new proposal, payment aggregators and payment service providers would cover network fees, which are currently paid by banks. Such fees now account for almost 60% of total fees paid by banks, which is over and above the amount banks pay as rent and support fees for each POS device to payment service providers. The costs involved undermine banks willingness to invest in electronic banking. The proposed rule would cut banks’ annual expenses by 16%.

– The Iranian rial has been declining in value amid rising inflation and US sanctions. Its value further deteriorated following the outbreak of COVID-19. To address this, in May 2020 the Iranian government passed a bill to replace the rial with the toman (with one toman equal to 10,000 rials). The central bank has been given two years to remove rials from circulation and issue tomans instead.

