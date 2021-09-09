Latest Report: Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market | Revenue Generation, Estimated Growth, Strong Application Scope Status, Trends Analysis, and Future Prospects, Forecast 2021-2027

Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) defined as outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, logistics management, order management, warehouse management, & other functions including supplier & vendor management. Significant growth of the retail sector is driven by the proliferation of mobile devices & internet penetration in emerging economies are the major factors fueling the growth of the Global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market.

The growth of the retail industry the increase in requirement for managing logistics services are anticipated to boost the global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant rise in customer expectations in the past few years is expected to propel the global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market growth. Also, integration of block chain technology and the growing adoption of omni-channel supply chain approach are anticipated to fuel the market growth. The retail industry is growing rapidly in the global marketplace which is streamlining processes between creators, producers, manufacturers, online, and offline shopping platforms, & consumers. The processes involve the management of continuous supply of products, inbound & outbound transportation, distributions & others.

The increase in concerns associated with data security is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market is segmented into component such as Solutions, and Services, by organization size such as Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Size Enterprises, by application such as Order Management, Warehouse Management, Logistics Management, and Others. Further, market is segmented into industry verticals such as Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Science, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, and Others.

Also, the Global Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Accenture,

Zensar Technologies Ltd,

XPO Logistics, Inc,

United Parcel Service, Inc.,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

Kuehne + Nagel,

GEODIS,

FedEx Corporation,

DHL International GmbH,

CEVA Logistics.etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

By Application

Order Management

Warehouse Management

Logistics Management

Others

By Industry Verticals

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Science

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

