Latest Report on Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market Will Grow Over USD $ Million By 2027

Drivers

Authorities of emerging markets like India are focused on measures to spice up domestic demand. The Department of Pharmaceuticals, which is a component of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, announced a ‘max customs duty’ in August 2017 and suggested the establishment of bulk drug parks to spice up domestic demand. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region’s rapid climb within the pharmaceutical sector is projected to drive the expansion of the worldwide medicine contract manufacturing market over the forecast period. As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in September 2019, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is projected to cross US$ 55 billion by 2020.

Request for a Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3175

Over the forecast period, the worldwide cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market is predicted to rise thanks to increased investment by market players to increase their service and merchandise offerings. In October 2017, Lonza Group opened the Lonza Collaborative Innovation Center (CIC) in Haifa, Israel’s new bioscience Park. Lonza hopes to use this to hurry up leading R&D program round the Pharma & Biotech market, also as tap into potentially disruptive biological and manufacturing capacities.

Browse 38 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on ‘Cytotoxic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market’- Global Forecast to 2027, by Production Scale (Laboratory Scale, Industrial Scale, and Pilot Scale), by Form (Liquid, and Solid), by Product Type (Oral and Intravenous), and by Region (North America, Latin America , Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East , and Africa)

Regional Analysis

Due to the implementation of growth strategies like product launches, acquisitions, and facility expansion by market players within the region to extend their market presence, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. Cambrex, a number one small molecule API contract producer, expanded its Charles City, Iowa manufacturing facility in 2016, adding 1,000 gallon and 4,000 gallon glass-lined reactors to the 7,500-square-foot facility.

In addition, market participants are that specialize in partnership and acquisition strategies to increase their market reach and improve facilities within the region, which is predicted to fuel growth of the worldwide cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. CordenPharma International, a contract provider of small-molecule APIs and drug products, purchased a Hospira Boulder plant from Pfizer Inc., a 54,000-square-foot API manufacturing facility in Colorado, U.S., in November 2017 to expand its high-potency manufacturing capability. The new facility will concentrate on the expansion , scale-up, optimization, and production of highly potent and cytotoxic/cytostatic APIs from development to commercialization, as per the expansion plan.

Key Takeaways

Due to growing adoption of partnership and acquisition strategies by key players and therefore the rising pattern of contract manufacturing, the worldwide cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent over the forecast period. CDMOs (Contract research and manufacturing organizations) play a critical role in accelerating the expansion of novel small molecule drug candidates, as these critical development tasks are often outsourced to CDMOs.

Due to various growth strategies of market players, the liquid segment retained a number one spot within the global cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market in 2018. STA Pharmaceutical, a WuXi AppTec subsidiary, signed an investment agreement with the Shanghai government in April 2018 to construct a replacement research and development (R&D) center for APIs and intermediates adjacent to the company’s current Jinshan drug-substance manufacturing facility.

In 2018, the intravenous sector dominated the worldwide cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market, thanks to companies concentrating on expanding their manufacturing facilities for sterile injectable and API supply so as to expand their customer base and meet their demand. Piramal Pharma Solutions expanded its manufacturing capabilities in Lexington, Kentucky, in March 2017. Installation of a replacement high-speed vial filling line, expansion of the state-of-the-art laboratories, and associated utility support are all a part of the new facility.

Key companies contributing within the global cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market are AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, CordenPharma International, BSP Pharmaceuticals, SAFC Pharma, Evonik Industries AG, Evotec, Piramal Group, Lonza Group, Dishman Group, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, WuXi AppTec Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Catalent, Inc., and Cambrex Corporation.

Companies operating within the global cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market include Lonza Group, Piramal Group, Evonik Industries AG, Novasep Holding SAS, Merck KGaA (SAFC Pharma), Baxter Biopharma Solutions, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Cambrex Corporation, BSP Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., CordenPharma International, Catalent, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Evotec, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Pierre Fabre Laboratories, and Dishman Group

“Limited Time Offer”

We offer 15% FREE Report customization.

Get This premium report with Instant US$ 2000 discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3175

Contact Us

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com