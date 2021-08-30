Latest Research of Sleep Aids Market: How Automation is Key to the Future of Healthcare Operations

Relaxation and sleep aids go hand in hand to market general wellbeing and psychological state . There are many various natural sleep aids that you simply can use that don’t require a prescription from your doctor. Natural sleep aids contain herbal, dietary and natural ingredients which have all been found to assist in sleep or relaxation. they’re not different from over-the-counter sleep aids, which are commonly antihistamine drugs, and prescription sleep aids, which are usually zolpidem and doxepin prescriptions. Nevertheless, over-the-counter sleep aids could also be helpful to some people also .

Chamomile is one among many sleep aids that contains a natural sedative effect, though, the chamomile is most ordinarily used for menstrual cramps, because it helps induce sleep without causing drowsiness during the method . Some research studies have indicated that chamomile features a positive effect on anxiety and erratic behavior. These same studies also indicate that a mixture of chamomile and valerian may have a relaxing effect. Some potential interactions with other medications and prescribed drugs are discussed below.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders is predicted to propel growth of the worldwide sleep aids market over the forecast period. as an example , consistent with the study, ‘Worldwide and Regional Prevalence Rates of Co-Occurrence of Insomnia and Insomnia Symptoms With Obstructive Sleep Apnea: a scientific Review and Meta-Analysis’ published in February 2019, the general prevalence rates of insomnia, any insomnia complaints, difficulty falling asleep, difficulty maintaining sleep, and early morning awakening found in obstructive apnea patients were 38%, 36%, 18%, 42%, and 21%, respectively. Moreover, approval and launch of latest products is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in March 2020, Somnus, a U.S.-based company, launched SOMNUS, an all-natural alternative sleep-aid that doesn’t contain THC, alcohol, or melatonin.

Increasing geriatric population is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the global sleep aids market. as an example , consistent with the U.S. Bureau of the Census , the U.S. geriatric population is predicted to succeed in 77 million by 2034. Moreover, R&D in sleep disorders is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in April 2020, researchers from University of Regina, Canada, reported investigating the connection between public safety personnel occupation, sleep problems, and various mental disturbance symptoms.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the global sleep aids market include, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sommetrics, Inc., ResMed Inc., Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Therapix Biosciences Ltd., SleepMed, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, and Compumedics Limited.

Major players within the global sleep aids market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in January 2020, ResMed Inc. launched AirFit F30i, its first tube-up full face CPAP mask.

