Latest Research on Global Automotive Fastener Market Analysis 2021| Key Drivers, Company Insights, Scope, Growth Rate & Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Fastener Market

Automotive Fastener is defined as mechanical device used in vehicles to affix or join two or more parts together. It helps to avoid leakage, wobbling & enables transmission of load from body part to another. Automotive fasteners create non-permanent joints. These are also available in various colors, shapes in order to meet the needs of users. The rise in production & sales of automobiles is expected to accelerate the growth of global automotive fastener market.

The expansion of automobile industry and the importance of fasteners in automobiles is a prominent factor which is expected to boost the global automotive fastener market growth over the forecast period. Ongoing technological developments and improvements in the quality & durability of fasteners is another key driving factor which anticipated propelling the target market growth. The easy replaceable nature of these products makes it convenient for the end use consumers to purchase fasteners for their vehicles will positively influence the market growth.

Request Sample Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Automotive-Fastener-Market/request-sample

The growing demand for vehicle stability and reduced vehicle weight will contribute the global automotive fastener market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in spending capacity of individuals and the rise in urbanization across the world will create opportunities for global automotive fastener market growth in the near future.

The presence of alternative to automotive fasteners like clinching and welding may hamper the global automotive fastener market growth during this forecast timeline.

Automotive Fastener Market segmentation

The Global Automotive Fastener Market is segmented into material, coating type, vehicle type, application, and region.

Based on the material market is segmented into Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Titanium, Plastic, Bronze, Nickel, Iron, and Others, by coating type such as Passive Coating, Zinc Coating, Cadmium Coating, and Others, by vehicle type such as Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Cars. Further, market is segmented into application such as Interior Trim, Engine, Front/Rear Axle, Powertrain, Chassis, and Others.

Also, the Global Automotive Fastener Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the market leader in the global automotive fastener market due to the largest automobile hub. Asia Pacific is expected to be the foremost contributor to the overall market growth. The advancing government regulations for use of reduced vehicle weight has led to the improvements in technologies for producing lightweight and durable components in this region. Furthermore, the manufacturers are shifting interest from standard components to customized components which is expected to boost the demand for these products in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Market key Players

Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as The Phillips Screw Company, Atotech, Permanent Technologies Inc., Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd., Nifco Inc, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Shamrock International., KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd, Bulten AB, and Westfield Fasteners Limited, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material

Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Titanium

Plastic

Bronze

Nickel

Iron

Others

By Coating Type

Passive Coating

Zinc Coating

Cadmium Coating

Others

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

By Application

Interior Trim

Engine

Front/Rear Axle

Powertrain

Chassis

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Automotive-Fastener-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com