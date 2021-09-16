Latest Research on Global Database Automation Market Analysis 2021| Key Drivers, Covid19 Impact Analysis Report, Growth Rate & Demand Forecast till 2027

Global Database Automation Market

The database automation is the complex and crucial part of the enterprise application stack & requires capable resources to set up and manage. Database automation uses technology and devices to undergo many processes with minimum human interface. It reduces costs & errors & offer timely services to the customers across the globe. In addition, it provides critical capabilities for automated database provisioning and maintenance.

The increase in volume of data among various industries across the world and the rise in demand for business process automation in developed & developing economies are major driving factors expected to boost the global database automation market growth throughout the period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of database automation in healthcare, IT & telecom, government, defense, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others will positively influence the market growth. The growing adoption of automating repetitive database management processes in enterprises to save cost & time are expected to drive the market growth.

Request full Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Database-Automation-Market/request-sample

The increasing number of partnerships & acquisitions in database automation as well as the increase in cloud-based applications & services across the globe are expected to accelerate the growth of global database automation market during this forecast period. Moreover, the increase in use of artificial intelligence for data management processes will create opportunities for database automation market growth.

The rise in problems related to the privacy & security of data stored in database is expected to limit the global database automation market growth. Moreover, lack of technical expertise of database automation solutions may hamper the global database automation market growth.

Global Database Automation Market Segmentation

The Global Database Automation Market is segmented into component such as Services, and Solutions, by deployment such as Cloud, On-premises, by enterprise size such as Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Size Enterprises. Further, market is segmented into application such as Back Up, Provisioning, and Security & Compliance, by industry vertical such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, and Others.

Also, the Global Database Automation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The market in United State is expected to account for major revenue share in the overall market, due to the increase in adoption of database automation solutions among various end use industries and the increase in adoption of digital technologies in many developed countries like United State, and Canada will contribute the market growth. The market in APAC is expected to witness significant growth in overall market, due to the growing demand for automated database management processes among various countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Market Key Players

Some key players are listed in this report such as Percona LLC, Micro Focus International plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Red Gate Software Ltd, CA Technologies, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, HelpSystems LLC,etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Services

Solutions

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

By Application

Back Up

Provisioning

Security & Compliance

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse full Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Database-Automation-Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com