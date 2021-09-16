Latest Research on Global Database Automation Market Analysis 2021| Key Drivers, Covid19 Impact Analysis Report, Growth Rate & Demand Forecast till 2027
Global Database Automation Market
The database automation is the complex and crucial part of the enterprise application stack & requires capable resources to set up and manage. Database automation uses technology and devices to undergo many processes with minimum human interface. It reduces costs & errors & offer timely services to the customers across the globe. In addition, it provides critical capabilities for automated database provisioning and maintenance.
The increase in volume of data among various industries across the world and the rise in demand for business process automation in developed & developing economies are major driving factors expected to boost the global database automation market growth throughout the period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of database automation in healthcare, IT & telecom, government, defense, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others will positively influence the market growth. The growing adoption of automating repetitive database management processes in enterprises to save cost & time are expected to drive the market growth.
The increasing number of partnerships & acquisitions in database automation as well as the increase in cloud-based applications & services across the globe are expected to accelerate the growth of global database automation market during this forecast period. Moreover, the increase in use of artificial intelligence for data management processes will create opportunities for database automation market growth.
The rise in problems related to the privacy & security of data stored in database is expected to limit the global database automation market growth. Moreover, lack of technical expertise of database automation solutions may hamper the global database automation market growth.
Global Database Automation Market Segmentation
The Global Database Automation Market is segmented into component such as Services, and Solutions, by deployment such as Cloud, On-premises, by enterprise size such as Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Size Enterprises. Further, market is segmented into application such as Back Up, Provisioning, and Security & Compliance, by industry vertical such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, and Others.
Also, the Global Database Automation Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
The market in United State is expected to account for major revenue share in the overall market, due to the increase in adoption of database automation solutions among various end use industries and the increase in adoption of digital technologies in many developed countries like United State, and Canada will contribute the market growth. The market in APAC is expected to witness significant growth in overall market, due to the growing demand for automated database management processes among various countries such as India, China, and Japan.
Market Key Players
Some key players are listed in this report such as Percona LLC, Micro Focus International plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Red Gate Software Ltd, CA Technologies, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, HelpSystems LLC,etc.
