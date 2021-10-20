Latest Research on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Top Key Players like VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation

In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity and operational efficiency along with reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries, such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market-

According to World Health Organization (WHO) situation report-174 dated 12th July 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases globally reached 12.55 million with more than 561,000deaths. At present, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide in a negative manner and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020 and 2021. However, there are a few industries such as video conferencing, desktop virtualization, and online media & entertainment where the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the market growth.

Production Analysis:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–Company Profiles:-

VMware, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market 2021-2028: Key Highlights

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2028.

• Detailed data on factors that will help North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market development during the following five years.

• Assessment of the North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market size and its commitment to the parent market.

• Forecasts on forthcoming patterns and changes in purchaser conduct.

• The development of the North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market.

• Analysis of the market’s serious scene and definite data on vendors.

• Comprehensive details of components that will challenge the development of North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market vendors.

