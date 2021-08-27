Latest Trends of DNA Sequencing Equipment and Services Market 2021 Opportunity Assessment By 2027

Next generation sequencing is any of several high-throughput methods to DNA sequencing using the concept of massively multiprocessing . DNA sequencing equipment is widely wont to determine the precise order of nucleotide within a DNA molecule. The equipment reports the text string in terms of the four bases namely thymine (T), adenine (A), cytosine (C), and guanine (G). DNA sequencing equipment is additionally capable of analyzing the sunshine signals, which are originated from fluorochromes attached to nucleotides.

Market Dynamics:

Favorable government initiatives to support for large-scale sequencing, advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, and rapid advancements in sequencing technology and bioinformatics are expected to reinforce the expansion of the DNA sequencing equipment and services market. as an example , in 2020, Helix OpCo received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Helix COVID-19 NGS Test for the detection of the infection.

The outbreak of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) has offered many growth opportunities to plug players, also as many government and non-government organizations. as an example , in June 2020, Illumina received EUA for its COVIDSeq Test that’s wont to sequence the complete genome of the virus. Moreover, in May 2020, Genetics of Mortality in Critical Care, Genomics England, and therefore the National Health Service of U.K. teamed up with Illumina to get whole-genome sequences of around 35,000 COVID-19 citizens within the U.K.

Furthermore, strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, to expand their presence, are expected to propel the expansion of the DNA sequencing equipment and services market. as an example , in 2020, GenapSys raised around US$ 75 million to bring its tabletop DNA sequencer to Asia amid coronavirus outbreak.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the DNA sequencing equipment and services market are Agilent Technologies, ZS Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Microchip Biotechnologies, Johnson & Johnson, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Commonwealth Biotechnologies, Beckman Coulter, Bayer Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories.

Major players within the market are adopting various inorganic strategies, like merger and collaboration, to strengthen their market position. as an example , in March 20221, RevoluGen, under its collaboration agreement with Tecan, announces the technology validation (by DNA sequencing) of the world’s first automated extraction of library-ready High relative molecular mass (HMW) DNA during a multi-well filter plate format.

In February 2021, SoftBank Group Corp announced to take a position US$ 900 million into Pacific Biosciences to strengthen Pacific’s position within the long-read DNA sequencing market.

