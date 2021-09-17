Latest Update Report 2021 Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market With (COVID19) Impact Analysis,Top Companies like-Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Utah Medical Products, Vygon Ltd

Latest published report on the Neonatal Intensive Care Market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2021-2027.

Neonatal intensive care refers to new born human infant who are born premature and they are usually kept in the neonatal nursing units in the period of first four weeks. In order to ensure healthy development and proper care, these infants are kept in a special ward which is referred as neonatal intensive care unit.

Market Drivers

Increase in incidences of premature birth and increase in awareness of prenatal and neonatal care across the globe is key driving factor which is expected to boost the global neonatal intensive care market growth. For instance, as per March of Dimes 2019 report card preterm birth rate in United State was reached from 9.63% (in 2015) to 10.02% (in 2018). Furthermore, increase in government investment for the betterment of prenatal and neonatal infant care, services will positively contribute the market growth. Also, increase in population is also expected to propel the growth of global neonatal intensive care market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in availability of new vascular access catheters like antimicrobial and antithrombogenic catheters, and power injectable peripheral catheters will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for diagnostics monitoring devices as well as neonatal therapeutics will drive the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of technical products as well as skilled workforce is challenging factors for market which is expected to hinder the global neonatal intensive care market growth. Also, high entry barriers due to government compliances and regulations will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Utah Medical Products, Vygon Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated,, Angiodynamics, C. R. Bard, Inc, and Cook Medical.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Infant Warmers

Incubators

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Convertible Warmer and Incubators

Respiratory Devices

Phototherapy Equipment

Catheters

Others

By Application

Medication Administration

Transfusion of Blood

Diagnostic Testing

Feeding

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

